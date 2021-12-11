"No one else wanted him" - Tim Sherwood says he's not a big fan of 'lucky' Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood believes Ralf Rangnick is extremely lucky to be the manager of Manchester United at the moment. Sherwood stated that only one other club apart from Manchester United were after the services of Ralf Rangnick.

The 52-year-old pundit wants United fans to only give credit to Rangnick when he proves himself against the top teams. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United's game against Norwich City, Tim Sherwood said:

"Man United fans need to relax a little bit. If they play the way he wants them to play against the top teams, then you can give him credit. I think he has earned the right to be where he is but he is lucky to be a Man United manager. No one else wanted him. There wasn't a fight for this guy. The guy was available, they think he is the best man for it."

Tim Sherwood has claimed he is not a fan of Ralf Rangnick just yet. The 52-year-old pundit wants to see Manchester United improve under the former RB Leipzig manager first. Sherwood added:

"I am not a fan yet. I think it's right to be cautious about it. The talking has to be done on the pitch and we have to see improvement in Man United. They are underachieving."

Tim Sherwood also commented on how Manchester United can make work of Ralf Rangnick's high-pressing game. He believes Raphael Varane's return to the side will help the Red Devils play the way the 63-year-old manager wants them to. Sherwood said:

"The key to the high press is how high can your defenders defend up the pitch. Have you got centre-halves who can defend 1v1s on their own? Then your midfielders have to be closer to your forwards and it makes it easier for the likes of 36-year-old Ronaldo to be able to get in contact and will be able to press."

He added:

"When Varane comes back, it's going to help him out as he has got pace. Where that leaves Harry Maguire remains to be seen. "

Manchester United are unbeaten in three Premier League games

Manchester United are currently in the midst of a mini unbeaten run of three games in the Premier League. The Red Devils first secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea before securing wins against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Manchester United are sixth in the standings, having picked up 24 points from 15 matches. The Red Devils are only three points behind West Ham United, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot on the table.

