"No one even put our team in the top six" - Manchester United star insists that his side have overachieved if they finish in the top four

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has claimed that nobody gave his side a chance of finishing in the top four at the start of the season.

The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the league, with a one-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool and a game in hand. It has been a promising start to life for Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach walked into the job with United in disarray, finishing sixth last season. Fernandes has argued that his side have surprised many with their top-four pursuit. He told Sky Sports:

“No one thought that (Manchester United) would be fighting for top 4. We know that now everyone thinks we have been great but I remember at the start of the season no one even put our team in the top six. It’s a good surprise for them.”

Ten Hag's side are hoping to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after missing out on playing in Europe's elite club competition this season. The Red Devils picked up their first piece of silverware in six years by winning the Carabao Cup in February.

Despite Fernandes' claims about Manchester United being a surprise package this season, it hasn't been an overwhelmingly successful campaign. Ten Hag's men exited the Europa League in disappointing fashion with a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Sevilla in the quarterfinals. They have also suffered heavy defeats to Liverpool (7-0), Manchester City (6-3) and Brentford (4-0).

The Red Devils will next be in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13). They will be looking to bounce back from two defeats on the bounce as they continue their top-four push.

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst is backed to return to the Eredivisie

Weghorst could return to his homeland.

Wout Weghorst's future at Manchester United is up in the air as his loan spell is set to expire at the end of the season. The Dutch striker arrived at Old Trafford from Burnley in January on loan.

The forward has experienced a mixed spell with the Red Devils, bagging just two goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions. Goals have been a major issue for Weghorst and he has been criticized for his lack of form in front of goal.

However, Dutch journalist Valentijn Driesse has backed Weghorst to return to the Eredivisie and join PSV Eindhoven. He thinks the Dutchman promises goals, telling the Kick Off podcast:

“If you want a guarantee of goals, you have to get Weghorst."

Driesse touched on the forwards Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has at his disposal. He advised the PSV boss to target Weghorst:

“You still have Luuk de Jong and then they want Lauritsen. I don’t know what will happen to De Jong then, but if you then choose a big striker who is headstrong and can achieve a lot in the sixteen, I would go for Weghorst."

Weghorst has insisted that he would be happy to remain with Ten Hag's side if they want to keep him. He told The Times:

“If the club wants to keep me, I’ll have to know what role they have in mind for me.”

However, the Dutch striker will be heading back to Burnley as it stands. Ten Hag is expected to be in the market for a new center-forward signing in the summer.

