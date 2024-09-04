“No one is excluded here” - Mayor of Madrid slams Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr for comments that could kill Spain’s plan to host the 2030 World Cup

The Mayor of Madrid has slammed Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr for comments that could prove detrimental to Spain's plans to host the 2030 World Cup. José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the Mayor of the capital, has spoken out against the Brazilian star for his views on racism in the country.

The Los Blancos star has played in the Spanish capital since 2018 when he arrived from Brazil. However, he recently suggested that the country had to evolve its view of race relations if they are to host the 2030 World Cup.

Responding to the Real Madrid's comments, the Mayor said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"What Vinicius should highlight is that he lives in one of the most open, welcoming and diverse cities in the world. If there is one thing that characterizes Madrid, it is that no one is asked where they come from or where they are going. No one is excluded here."

Trending

"The fact that he has had to endure certain regrettable episodes does not justify him labeling practically the entire Spanish society as racist or saying that the 2030 World Cup should not be held here."

Martínez-Almeida concluded his statement to the Spanish outlet by urging Vinicius Jr to apologize, saying:

"In my opinion what Vinicius has to do is rectify, apologize in this regard and know that when there is a racist episode he will have us all on his side. But he will not have us on his side when he says that we are all racist because that is not true and we have to fight it. I would tell Vinicius that it is okay because when someone makes a mistake what he has to do is rectify."

The Real Madrid star was recently involved in helping secure the first-ever criminal convictions for racism in Spain's history.

What did Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr say about the Spanish 2030 World Cup bid?

The Real Madrid star has sparked controversy in Spain following his comments about the nation's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian seemed to imply that the country had a racism problem that could affect its ability to host the global event in six years.

In an interview with CNN, the forward said (via ESPN):

"Until 2030, we have a lot of room to evolve, I hope that Spain can evolve, and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the color of their skin. If by 2030 things don't improve, I think we have to move the location, because if a player doesn't feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it's a bit difficult."

Vinicius Jr is currently on international duty with Brazil for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback