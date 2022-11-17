“No one is forced to do anything here” – Portugal coach Fernando Santos responds when asked if he’s under pressure to play Cristiano Ronaldo in every game at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal manager Fernando Santos recently opined on whether he is under pressure to start Cristiano Ronaldo in every game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Santos said that he is under no pressure to do anything. There is a reason behind the decisions he makes and it applies to Ronaldo as well. He said (via Mirror):

"Forced? This is not about forcing me. This is not a requirement. No one is forced to do anything here. The question could be, you could ask me, based on what Cristiano Ronaldo did [in recent weeks on the pitch] should he start? This is valid for Cristiano Ronaldo and all the players who are with the national team. If the head coach is forced to put a player in the XI…there aren’t those things here."

Santos has a lot of attacking players to choose his team from. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao will fight for a spot in the starting XI.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is set to miss Portugal's upcoming friendly against Nigeria ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an upset stomach. Fernando Santos said on the issue:

"He will not be ready for that. He's losing a lot of liquid, he's suffering from gastroenteritis and he isn't training. He's in his room resting and recovering, I'm 100 per cent sure he won't be available."

Fernando Santos said Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan won't disrupt his team's harmony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo gave a bombshell interview ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup

Fernando Santos said that Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan would in no way harm Portugal's unity ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"This issue isn't related to us, it isn't related to the national team," he added. "The man, the player, decided to give an interview like other athletes and men decide to do to discuss personal matters."

"This doesn't spill out to the national team, as far as I know, he didn't talk about the national team, so it's a personal interview, which we need to respect," Santos continued. "These days, tolerance is a buzzword and we need to respect what others think and say, provided it doesn't impact what I do.

"None of my players have made a comment regarding the interview at all. Cristiano Ronaldo is a free man. The buzz and discussion [around him] is taking place outside the national team. It doesn't impact us. It's a fact he's suffering from gastroenteritis. Any player will struggle if you’re suffering from that. He's not ready to play."

Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Ghana at Stadium 947 on Thursday, November 24.

