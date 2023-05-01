“No one has given you anything” – Fans salute Georgina Rodriguez’s sister Ivana as she reveals motivational life update on Instagram

Fans saluted Ivana Rodriguez, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as she shared snaps of her inspiring body transformation on Instagram.

Ivana posted a collage of two imags. In one of them, she could be seen holding a baby and weighing significantly more than in the other picture. The transformation is amazing, and fans lauded her for her persistence and effort. She captioned the social media post:

“THANKS TO MY BODY, THAT HAS GIVEN ME SO MUCH…" A year and a half between both images. Two I's. The same ME. Different moments. Different circumstances. Same self love, same value. Same strength. One is not better than another, one is thanks to the other."

One comment in the snap hailed Ivana:

"Constance. No one has given you anything."

Here's the image of the aforementioned comment:

Fans commented on Georgina Rodriguez's sister's post

Georgina Rodriguez revealed how she was amazed by crowd's reception in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez happens to be a big fan of Spanish singer Rosalia. Georgina once attended her concert in Madrid. Rosalia had called Rodriguez and her kids to the stage to hand a memento.

When Rodriguez went to the stage, she received a massive ovation from fans in the stands. She still holds a fond memory of the incident. Rodriguez recently said on her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina' (via El Universal):

"I feel very privileged for having received the Motomami helmet at the launch of her album. I was in the stands, and everyone was shouting my name: 'Georgina'. To this day, it continues to amaze me. It makes me very excited, but it never ceases to amaze me."

Rodriguez has a massive fan following on social media since her relationship with former Real Madrid and current Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo started. She boasts around 50 million Instagram followers. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans decided to give the model such an ovation.

Poll : 0 votes