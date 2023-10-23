"No one informed him that there's no school today" - Jules Kounde takes hilarious dig at Barcelona teammate on Instagram

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has trolled his teammate Raphinha on his Instagram story.

Kounde posted a video on his story, in which Raphinha could be seen wearing a white Adidas tracksuit and carrying a black bag. Kounde captioned the video:

"No one informed him that there's no school today."

Jules Kounde's Instagram story mocking Raphinha

The post was made after Barcelona's 1-0 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. Neither Kounde nor Raphinha was a part of the team for the La Liga clash.

Kounde is currently out of action with a knee injury, while Brazilian winger Raphinha is sidelined with a muscular injury.

Kounde has made 11 appearances this season, helping fhe Blaugrana keep six clean sheets across competitions. Raphinha, meanwhile, has made seven appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi hail Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez's performances against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona had to toil for the win against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the weekend. Despite having 63% possession and managing seven shots on target, the Blaugrana could only get a slender 1-0 win.

The 17-year-old Marc Gulu turned out to be the unlikely hero, netting in the 80th minute. Xavi reacted to summer signings Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez's performance (as per Barca Universal):

"Joao Felix played a great match. The position he plays in makes a big difference for us and he is in a very good moment.”

Speaking about Martinez's performance, Xavi said:

“I already said that Iñigo will be important. It was a very personal signing for me and I have great confidence in it. Today was at a very high level and he will help us a lot without any doubt.”

Both Felix and Martinez played from the start against Bilbao.

The Atletico Madrid loanee Felix has scored three goals and provided four assists in nine gamss for Barca since his summer move. Inigo Martinez, meanwhile, has helped Xavi's side keep two clean sheets in four games this term.