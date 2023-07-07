"No one knows what can happen" - Ex-Real Madrid coach speaks out on potential Santiago Bernabeu return

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has hinted he would be open to returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madrid managerial hot seat will become vacant next year when Carlo Ancelotti's contract expires. The Italian coach has decided to become Brazil's national team manager once he departs Los Blancos.

This has led to speculation over who will replace him when his time as Real Madrid boss is up in 2024. Lopetegui has seemingly thrown his hat into the race with comments regarding the role (via Madrid Xtra):

“Return to Real Madrid? No one knows what can happen. But I’m focused on my current team.”

Lopetegui is currently in charge of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He guided Wolves to safety in the English top tier after succeeding Bruno Lage last November. He won 31 points in 23 league games as he reignited a beleaguered relegation-battling side.

However, the Spanish coach's future at the Molineaux has been speculated about despite keeping Wolves up last season. Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported in May that the former Real Madrid boss was concerned the club wouldn't bring in his transfer targets.

Lopetegui signed a three-year deal when he arrived at the Wanderers last year. A potential return to Spain could be enticing to him and he would be eager to avenge his dismal past spell at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish tactician lasted just three months in charge of Los Blancos, overseeing a poor run of form. Madrid won just six of 14 games, losing six and drawing two of those matches. His spell is not looked back on fondly by either himself or the Bernabeu faithful.

Lopetegui headed to Sevilla in 2019 and enjoyed a much more successful tenure in charge at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. He won the UEFA Europa League, overseeing 90 wins in 170 games across competitions.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos defended Julen Lopetegui

Toni Kroos was upset over the manner of Julen Lopetegui's sacking.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos defended Lopetegui in 2021 and argued that he arrived at Madrid in difficult circumstances. He said (via Football Espana):

"Lopetegui’s dismissal was the one that hurt me the most on a personal level because he is a first-rate coach and person. He only had a crappy moment when he was Madrid coach."

Kroos alluded to the fact that Lopetegui arrived at the Bernabeu just after five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had left:

“He came to the club (Madrid) just in the year after the three Champions League titles and after Cristiano Ronaldo left. It was clear that it was not going to be an easy year."

Lopetegui took charge of just 14 matches while at Madrid and it was a horrific 5-1 defeat to Barcelona that ended his tenure. He was previously sacked by Spain's national team after planning his move to Los Blancos without informing the Spanish Football Federation.

