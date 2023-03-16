"No one knows how I really feel" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez breaks down in tears while talking about loss of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has opened up about her losing her child last year. She broke down in tears while talking about the incident in the new trailer of 'I Am Georgina', and she called it the worst moment of her life.

The footballer and his partner were expecting twins but lost a child at birth last year.

They announced in April 2022 that they were going through a difficult time, but Georgina has never spoken about it in public.

In the trailer that was released earlier this week, Ronaldo's partner claimed she has 40 million followers on social media, but no one knew how she felt in the middle of last year. She said:

"Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about losing his child last year

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan last year and claimed that Manchester United showed no compassion when he was going through a tough time. He believed that he needed time away from football as his partner needed him in the summer.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life."Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan "That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life."Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/tOba0WJpBf

Speaking about it in the controversial interview, Ronaldo said:

"Probably the worst moments that I passed through my life, since my father die, you know, when you have a kid that you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it's, it's hard, you know, as human being that I am. Georgina, we had quite difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us. Was difficult to be honest, was very, very difficult to understand what's going on, in that in that period of our life."

He added:

"As you know, the football carry on there, so fast, many competitions, the football don't stop. We had many, many competitions. And pass through in that moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life. Me and my family, especially Gio [Georgina Rodriguez], that was tough. It's so difficult. It's, you don't know if you cry or you don't know if you smile. Because it's something that you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do, to be honest."

Cristiano Ronaldo was released by Manchester United following this interview and is now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes