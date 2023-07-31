“No one in the Premier League can do that except maybe City” – Ten Hag offers interesting response on Manchester United’s title hopes

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged fans to temper their expectations for the 2023-24 season.

Speaking after the side's pre-season tour of the US, the Dutchman said that no Premier League team, except Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, should be thinking about the title before the season begins.

Ten Hag said:

“I think in pre-season we shouldn’t talk about that [the title] – I think no one in the Premier League can do that, [except] maybe City,” said Ten Hag, whose side kick off their season at home to Wolves on Aug 14.

“They can do that because for the last six years they won the title five times. So they can talk about that but any other club must first compete for the first four positions and make sure you are getting in the first four. And then, after, the first two and then maybe you can see about getting yourself in such a position. But don’t talk about that achievement.”

Ten Hag has seen Manchester United suffer three consecutive losses in the pre-season after a 2-0 win over Arsenal. They have dropped games to AFC Wrexham (3-1), Real Madrid (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (3-2).

The Dutch tactician laid emphasis on the need for consistency to compete with the Premier League champions, saying:

"I think we have proven we can beat them but you have to do it every day and in this moment we have a way to go."

"City are also winning their games much more easily than we did so I see the facts. But I actually don’t want to talk about them because it sounds negative and it’s not the way I meant it. I want to talk about our project. I want to talk about how we improve and I think the improvements last year and the results were quite obvious but also in the performance."

Last season, Manchester United beat City at Old Trafford 2-1, but suffered a 6-3 loss at the Etihad and a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup final against the treble winners.

Manchester United expected to make decision on star's future of at the club ahead of the Premier League season

Greenwood has not featured for United since January 2022.

Manchester United are expected to announce their decision regarding the situation of attacker Mason Greenwood before the Premier League season begins. The 21-year-old has been the subject of an internal investigation by the club after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in 2022.

The forward last featured for the Red Devils in a 1-0 win over West Ham United in January 2022. The player was charged soon after, but the case was dropped in February this year.

United will begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 14 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The ruling on Greenwood's future is expected to come before that fixture.