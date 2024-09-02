“No one really knows what his mentality is” - Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt expresses concern over Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes it might be best for Marcus Rashford to leave the Red Devils this summer. He stated that the Englishman has been stuck at the club and needs a change to fulfill his potential.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Butt stated that he has known Rashford since he was a child. He believes that the forward is highly talented but needs a chance to get back to his best. He said (via Football365):

"I don't know and it's actually sad watching that because I've known Marcus since he was probably eight and nine at Man United coming through and he's always been the one that you hold hope for. I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he's still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world."

Butt continued:

"He's just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you're always saying he's just going to do it, he's going to do it but it's looking like maybe it's time for a change for him. No one really knows what his mentality is, but there's a lot of talent within that man and he's a top, top footballer."

Talking about how Rashford often becomes a scapegoat for Manchester United fans and pundits, the former United man added:

"But it's just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn't care, I can tell you now he does care, he's a proper lad but he's just not clicking for him. Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren't on him all the time. He's the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it's not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game."

Marcus Rashford has not been at his best since the 2023-24 campaign and has been constantly criticized by former Manchester United players in the media.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford off to a poor start in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford has played 245 minutes in the Premier League this season but is yet to score a goal or assist. The Manchester United star was also on the pitch for 83 minutes in the Community Shield, but failed to secure a goal contribution.

However, the Englishman arguably should have had three assists already this season as Joshua Zirkzee missed two gilt-edged opportunities against Liverpool and Alejandro Garnacho missed a sitter against Fulham.

Last season in the league, Rashford played 33 matches but managed just seven goals and three assists. He managed another two assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Marcus Rashford was linked with a move to PSG this summer but has stayed put at Manchester United.

