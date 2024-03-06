“No-one’s going to run past him” - Ian Wright singles out Arsenal star for special praise amid Gunners’ impressive form

Arsenal legend and prominent pundit Ian Wright has praised William Saliba for his role in his side's recent uptick in form.

The Gunners are currently playing arguably their best football of the Premier League season, having won all seven games since the turn of the calendar year. Much of the attention has gone to the team scoring 31 goals in those matches, but they have also conceded just three thanks to an airtight defense.

Saliba, 22, has played a vital role in that backline, which has been outlined and praised by Wright. Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal's second-highest goalscorer of all time (179 goals in 278 matches) said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“When you look at how William Saliba is the last man, our deepest man, and he’s in their half when our ball’s down in their final third, because we know no-one’s going to run past him.

“So you’ve literally got a whole team in down that final third because even if they do knock it long, William Saliba will get it and win it back, so everyone was just there pressing.”

Saliba has been lauded for his performances ever since breaking into Arsenal's starting XI at the start of last season. Many believed that the back injury he suffered in March last year was a key factor in the derailment of the Gunners' Premier League title charge.

This season, he has started and completed all 27 of their league games, recording two goals and an assist, while helping them keep 11 clean sheets. The Frenchman has averaged 1.0 tackles, 2.0 clearances, 3.3 successful duels and 5.6 recoveries, while giving away only 0.5 fouls per game.

William Saliba achieved an impressive record during Arsenal's 6-0 win over Sheffield United

Ian Wright's comments on William Saliba come just days after he helped Arsenal thrash Sheffield United 6-0 in the Premier League on Monday, March 4. In that game, the central defender recorded a stat-line that left fans in disbelief.

As per Sofascore, Saliba attempted 172 passes and completed 167 of those (97% accuracy), while Sheffield as a team completed only 142 of their 213 passes. In the process, he also surpassed Santi Cazorla's record for the most passes by an Arsenal player (154) in a Premier League match.

Apart from his passing, the Frenchman enjoyed a fairly routine outing at Bramall Lane as the Blades posed little to no threat in the final third (four shots, zero on target). Saliba won three of his four ground duels, while making a clearance and an interception.