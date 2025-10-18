“No one is in his shape except maybe Cristiano Ronaldo” - Hansi Flick offers glowing verdict on Barcelona star who takes care of his body

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has heaped praise on striker Robert Lewandowski, comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo. The German believes that no player takes care of themselves like the Polish star and ranks him right after the Portuguese superstar.
Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona's match against Girona, Flick confirmed that Lewandowski was set to miss out, along with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres. He said (via Barca Universal):
"Robert told me that after the first half, he played with a bandage and said everything was fine. These things aren't easy for players. Obviously, these situations hurt us."
Amid concerns that the Polish star was not fit enough this season, Flick jumped to his defense, saying that the striker takes care of himself and is in perfect shape like Cristiano Ronaldo. he said:
"I would have to think about it, but I don't think there is any player who takes such good care of his body as Robert. I spoke to him and he told me he didn't think it was an injury. He is always very responsible with his health and his body. No one is in his shape except maybe Cristiano Ronaldo."
Lewandowski's injury comes at a tough time for Barcelona as they face Real Madrid in La Liga next week. They are already sweating on the fitness of Lamine Yamal, who has been dealing with a groin issue this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo backed Barcelona star to be the best player of current generation
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Lamine Yamal in his interview with Rio Ferdinand, hailing him as a player with huge potential. He claimed that the Barcelona youngster has the talent to become the best player of the current generation and said on the YouTube channel:
"He's got a huge potential. I see a lot of talent. But let's see during his journey what's going to happen. But I think he'll make it. He will be the best player of this new generation."
Ronaldo praised Yamal ahead of their UEFA Nations League final clash as well, but urged the fans to give the Barcelona star time to develop and said:
"Lamine Yamal is doing very well, taking advantage of his talent. Let the kid grow. Don't put too much pressure on him. Let him be and grow well, take the pressure off. He has no shortage of talent."
Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League final with Portugal, beating Spain 5-3 in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.