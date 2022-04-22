“No one is talking about him” – Edwin van der Sar names 30-year-old surprise candidate as his favorite to win 2022 Ballon d’Or ahead of Karim Benzema

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has backed Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or ahead of Karim Benzema.

Benzema is having the season of his life this time out and is rightfully regarded by many as among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or award. However, former Dutch shot-stopper van der Sar believes that Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane should definitely be in the fray for the prestigious award.

The iconic former goalkeeper reckons that Mane has not got his due credit despite playing a pivotal role for both Senegal and Liverpool. The Ajax chief executive said, during a Twitter space last week, as quoted by Goal:

"Benzema Ballon d’Or? For me, it’s no. Wait, there’s a player currently doing just as well as Benzema and no one is talking about him. Do you know Sadio Mane? Along with [Mohamed] Salah, Sadio has been Liverpool’s best player for several seasons now. If any player should win the Ballon d’Or, it’s him.”

Top Of The Kop @TOTKHQ



Why is no one seriously talking about Sadio Mane for Balon d’Or?! He carried his country to AFCON glory



If he goes onto win 3/4 trophies for #LFC We need to have a conversation..Why is no one seriously talking about Sadio Mane for Balon d’Or?! He carried his country to AFCON gloryIf he goes onto win 3/4 trophies for #LFC he’s been a major reason behind our success. Bigger chance the Mo in my opinion.. We need to have a conversation..Why is no one seriously talking about Sadio Mane for Balon d’Or?! He carried his country to AFCON gloryIf he goes onto win 3/4 trophies for #LFC he’s been a major reason behind our success. Bigger chance the Mo in my opinion.. #LFC https://t.co/f1ActhkYxY

Argentine forward Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or last season. He is unlikely to retain the award this time following an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Mane's Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah are all regarded as potential winners this year. However, with van der Sar coming out in public to campaign back Mane, the 30-year-old could well be in the discussion as well.

Can Sadio Mane win Ballon d’Or 2022?

There is a general consensus among many that the number of goals and assists can determine a player's greatness. Historically, forwards have always been credited more than midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers for a team's success.

Mane certainly does not boast figures even close to the likes of Benzema, Lewandowski or Salah. However, the 30-year-old has been a decisive player on the biggest of occasions for both Liverpool and Senegal.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Since being converted into a centre forward by Klopp, Sadio Mane has 11 G/As in 9 games operating through the middle.



A man reborn. Since being converted into a centre forward by Klopp, Sadio Mane has 11 G/As in 9 games operating through the middle.A man reborn. https://t.co/EbBL15l49e

The former Southampton star won Senegal their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title this year and also sealed their ticket to the World Cup.

The versatile attacker has been instrumental in the Reds' charge for an unprecedented quadruple as well. Mane has scored a total of 19 goals while providing three assists in 42 games across all competitions.

His best-ever finish in the race for the Ballon d’Or was when he finished fourth in 2019. Depending on how many trophies Jurgen Klopp's side end this season with, Mane could certainly become only the second African to win the award after George Weah.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar