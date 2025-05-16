"No one is watching", "This is so dumb" - Al-Nassr fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo misses second consecutive SPL game

Fans online are in disbelief that Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the matchday squad of their Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun. The two sides are set to face off at Al-Awwal Park on Friday, May 16.

Al-Ittihad were confirmed champions of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League after their 3-1 win on Wednesday. Hence, Al-Nassr are set to end the season trophyless. However, they can still salvage their season by qualifying for next season’s AFC Champions League.

With three league games to go, Al-Nassr are in the fourth position on the Saudi Pro League table. Meanwhile, only the top three teams from the country’s top flight can book a spot in the AFC Champions League.

While Al-Nassr are yet to win the league since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, the Portuguese star has always proved his worth with his goal-scoring prowess. He leads the scoring chart in the league with 23 goals. To the surprise of many, Al-Nassr registered their biggest victory in Ronaldo’s absence in their last match (9-0 against Al Akhdoud) on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was left out of the matchday squad by Pioli, with reports claiming that it was due to fitness issues. The lineup for Friday's match with Al-Taawoun has been released, and Ronaldo once again wasn’t in the matchday squad.

Despite the recent landslide victory in Ronaldo’s absence, the decision not to include him in the starting XI didn’t sit well with some fans. They expressed their displeasure on social media, as one X user wrote:

"This is so dumb. Ronaldo is 3 goals away from 100 goals for Al nassr why would he not play these last few matches?"

Another tweeted:

"No one is watching"

"Club still said nothing about why ronaldo has gone missing,'' @arcticmandaly wrote.

Another user posted a meme to indicate that they won't watch the match due to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

"Y’all is it me or I just feel like whole team is happy af without Ronaldo? Which is actually so fucking disgusting and fake, if they gonna win and celebrate crazy that shit would be just to shame Ronaldo,'' @kill_success chimed in.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in Al-Nassr squad against Al Akhdoud – Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the matchday squad against Al Akhdoud makes it the first time he will sit out two consecutive matches in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Across competitions, he has played 39 matches, scoring 33 goals and providing four assists. According to Sportstar, Pioli must have decided to exclude Ronaldo from the matchday squad in order to rest him. This is because they can no longer win the league title.

Pioli could have also taken the decision to give playing time to youngsters who missed out for the majority of the season.

