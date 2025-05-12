“No one watching”, “What happened to Ronaldo” - Al-Nassr fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from squad for Al-Okhdood clash

Al-Nassr fans have taken to social media to react after Cristiano Ronaldo was removed from the team to face Al-Okhdood in their Saudi Pro League match today (May 12). Stefano Pioli's decision to keep him out due to fitness issues has triggered a strong fan response.
The legendary Portuguese striker has been an integral member of the Nassr squad since he joined in 2023. Without him on the bench, the Knights of Naj'd have opted for other key attackers like Ayman Yahya, Sadio Mane, and Otavio. Playing up front, Jhon Duran is set to start as the striker, while Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem and Marcelo Brozovic will man the midfield.
Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohammed Al Fatil, Ali Lajami, and Sultan Al-Ghannam have been named as the defenders, while David Ospina will offer experience between the posts. Fans on social media, however, were not pleased about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, as they voiced their annoyance with posts like these:
"No one watching! Why watch ?!" one fan asked.
"What happened to Ronaldo?" another was concerned.
"No Ronaldo, no Simikan, no Laporte?? Bro we're not qualifying for the AFC Champions League next season 😭" this fan was rather frustrated.
"No ronaldo No watching" another insisted.
"End the season already there nothing to play for" a fan complained.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr continue to struggle with form
Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the team has come during a time of crisis for Al-Nassr. The Knights of Naj'd lost 3-2 to Al-Ittihad in their last match, in which they were 2-0 ahead. Earlier, they had lost 3-2 to Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League semi-final.
Other recent defeats have seen them concede points in the Saudi Pro League, such as the 2-1 loss at Al-Qadisiyah. Ronaldo has appeared frustrated on the pitch of late, and he has gestured aggressively toward his teammates. Off the pitch isn't much better, though, with rumors surrounding the legendary striker's future with the club.
There have been suggestions that talks between Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo over extending his contract have cooled off. Even after his remarkable 33 goals out of 39 games this season, the lack of success from the club has remained at the back of everyone's minds.
There may be a likely absence in the AFC Champions League next year, with Nassr currently sitting fifth in the league. This has put more doubts about Ronaldo's future at the club than ever before.