"No one will be like him" - Ex-Argentina star responds when asked who will wear the No. 10 for Argentina after Lionel Messi's retirement

Former Argentina attacker Maxi Rodriguez has hailed his compatriot Lionel Messi as one of his kind and that there might not be anyone to replace the legend when he hangs up his boots.

Messi, 37, is widely regarded as one of the best ever to grace the beautiful game and has achieved huge success with La Albiceleste. After winning his first major senior title at 2021 Copa America, La Pulga and Co. followed their 2022 Finalissima triumph with the biggest prize of them all: the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Inter Miami attacker led from the front - playing every minute of every game - as Argentina won the tournament for the first time in 36 years, their third overall title.

However, at 37, Messi is in the twilight of his career, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup likely his last major tournament. Offering a sneak peak at what lies ahead following the Argentine's retirement, Rodriguez said that La Pulga would be irreplaceable (as per Diario Huarpe):

“It's very difficult to say now what might happen or who will wear the number ten. New talents may emerge that dazzle, but no one will be like Leo. Furthermore, we can't put that much pressure on the player who comes after him. What Messi and Maradona did will never be seen again on the pitch.

"They are the best in history and represented us in the best way possible. For many years, he remained the best in the world. Even today, in the Inter Miami jersey, he continues to amaze us. The truth is, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to continue enjoying him with the national team.”

Messi is Argentina's all-time appearance maker, top scorer and assist provider, with 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 games.

How Lionel Messi fared for Argentina in 2024?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi missed a few games for Argentina last year due to injuries (hamstring and ligament), but the diminutive magician made his mark whenever he was available.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played 11 times for his country, contributing six goals and five assists. That includes a goal and an assist in five outings in their successful Copa America title defence last year.

Messi's other goal contributions came in Argentina's successful qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup, including a hat-trick and two assists in a 6-1 home win over Bolivia in October.

