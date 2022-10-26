“No one will talk about him” - Graeme Souness makes incredible claim involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has made an interesting claim regarding the situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The rift between the two has made headlines over the past week and has divided fans and the media into two sections.

The forward recently stormed down the tunnel towards the end of United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to be brought on as a late substitute.

Ten Hag dropped him from the matchday squad last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool legend Souness has slammed Ten Hag for his treatment of an iconic footballer like Ronaldo. He has claimed that the Manchester United manager needs to take the blame for the situation.

The Scotsman has claimed that Ten Hag should have been clearer with the Portuguese ace about his role at the start of the season. He told talkSPORT:

“In five years time, Ten Hag will be away from United, and no one will talk about him at Man United. I would have ironed it out with Ronaldo on day 1. I personally would use him very differently, I still think he’s got something to offer."

Souness has also insisted that Ten Hag could be forgotten five years from now. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will always be remembered as one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. He added:

“In five years time, no one will remember Ten Hag. Ronaldo will be remembered as arguably the greatest player who has ever kicked a football.”

What awaits Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Ten Hag has confirmed that the Portuguese will return for Manchester United's home clash against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on October 27.

In his pre-match presser, he said, as per Manchester Evening News:

"It's not difficult. But I think we said everything and we answered all the questions, he was out for one game and is back in the squad as usual."

"I don't have to do it anymore, It's done, he's back, focus on the game, that's important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow."

We will have to wait and see whether Ronaldo gets a start against Sheriff on Thursday as he will be keen to make a statement.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched just two goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

