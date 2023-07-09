“No pain, no gain” - Cristiano Ronaldo shares incredible training video as he prepares for new season

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post an impressive workout video as he promoted his newly launched water brand, Ursu9.

The Portuguese can be seen practicing uhill sprints in the video he uploaded on his Instagram story. In another of the stories, Ronaldo showed off his much-appreciated sculpted physique.

Ronaldo has been known for taking proper care of his body. His dedication is one of the main reasons behind the five time Ballon d'Or winner's unreal longevity atop the game.

The recent video was a testament to the player's work ethic. He's currently enjoying off-season after his season with Al-Nassr and Portugal came to a conclusion. The Portuguese, though, isn't getting sluggish, keeping himself sharp as ever.

Ronaldo captioned his latest video:

"No pain, no gain."

A screen grab of Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram story

Gareth Bale recently said he joined Real Madrid to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other galalcticos

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £85.3 million in 2013. The Welshman moved from Tottenham Hotspur to the Spanish capital. Bale arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a lot of hype.

He recently said that his decision to join the Spanish giants was because of his wish to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and other superstars in the Spanish capital, telling The Times:

“It was the reason why I joined, to play with those two (Ronaldo and Karim Benzema) and the others behind me with Modric, Xabi Alonso and then (Toni) Kroos signed. (I) felt it was just an incredible opportunity to go to a club where it had amazing players.”

Bale and Ronaldo, alongside Karim Benzema, formed a fearsome attacking trio, named the BBC.

Ronaldo and Bale shared the pitch together for 157 games, combining for 41 goals. The pair won four UEFA Champions Leagues during their five seasons together as teammates.

Poll : 0 votes