“No, my place is there” - Lionel Messi has confirmed where he will go after leaving Inter Miami, claims family friend of Argentina captain

Lionel Messi has reportedly hinted at a move back to Barcelona, according to his family friend Yanina Latorre. The Argentine still sees the Catalan city as his home and is eyeing a move back after calling it quits in his career.

Latorre said to La Nacion that Messi does not intend to stay in Miami after he is done with his career. The former PSG star is happy in Miami but sees the Spanish city as his home.

Latorre said via The Mirror:

"He told me that when he finishes here [in Miami], where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona.”

She adds that when she quizzed Messi if he would remain in the United States, the Argentine quickly stated that he was eyeing a move back to Barcelona. She added:

Trending

"No, my place is there."

Messi has admitted he is looking to stay at Inter Miami and is in talks over a new deal. Jorge Mas, the MLS club's owner, also spoke about it and said:

"Messi is under contract through 2025. Leo and I will sit and discuss the future. As I have said before, and I will repeat it now: I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 and the opening of our 2026 MLS season after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10."

Lionel Messi helped the club win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and followed it up with the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Barcelona wanted to re-sign Lionel Messi in 2023

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about Lionel Messi in 2022 and confirmed that he was planning to make the Argentine an offer to return to the club. He told CBS Sports that they were getting things sorted and said via GOAL:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barca shirt on. I would like to bring him back."

"It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

However, Lionel Messi opted to join Inter Miami as Barcelona could not get their financial crisis sorted in time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback