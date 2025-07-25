"No other player made me feel like that" - Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United star who had more 'immediate impact' than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has named Wayne Rooney as one player who had the best immediate impact at Old Trafford. He added that no other player has left him more stunned than the forward in his entire career.
During a chat with Rooney on his YouTube podcast channel, Ferdinand revealed the striker's first impression. He also commended the attacker for scoring a debut hat-trick in Manchester United's 6-2 win over Fenerbahce in the UCL 2004-05 season.
He said (via SPORTbible):
"No other player in my whole career made us feel like this, You played the game against Fenerbahce, you scored the hat-trick, scored a couple of great goals. Ryan Giggs probably has about seven Premier Leagues at this time and you told him to step away from the free-kick because you were taking it. I remember being in the changing room afterwards, looking around at some of the guys like Ruud van Nistelrooy, even Giggsy. Just [saying] 'look at who we've got! We've got a superstar. He's like an alien."
Wayne Rooney joined the Red Devils for a reported £25 million deal from Everton in August 2004. He scored 17 goals and made five others in 43 appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford.
His dominant start subsequently made him an important player for Sir Alex Ferguson. The forward went on to score 253 goals in 559 games, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton (249) as Manchester United's all-time scorer in his 13-year stint. He also won five Premier League titles, the 2008 UCL trophy, among others, at United.
"I will do what I need to help the team" - Manchester United new signing Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha has said that he will do everything within his power to help the Red Devils. While highlighting that he understands why he was signed, he also hoped to deliver his best.
In a press conference, the forward said, as quoted by (The United Stand on X):
"It's the most important part of the game. I will do what I need to help the team, like score goals, I come here, I understand why I am here and I hope I can do my best."
The 26-year-old joined Manchester United from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £62.5 million this summer. He's expected to improve the Premier League giants' goalscoring numbers and attacking creativity going forward.