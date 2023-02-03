“No other player has that same quality” – Patrice Evra explains why Manchester United star is ‘irreplaceable’

Patrice Evra has claimed that Christian Eriksen is irreplaceable at Manchester United after the Denmark international's latest injury.

He injured his ankle in his team's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Reading on 29 January. Scans after the match confirmed that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be sidelined until late April or early May.

Speaking about Eriksen's absence from the Red Devils squad in the coming weeks, the former Manchester United left-back told BetFair:

"I've been impressed with Eriksen. When he was still playing for Tottenham I remember he was a player who Ferguson liked so much. His cleverness, his technique is just amazing and of course we can't talk about Eriksen without thinking about what happened in the Euros, I thought that would be the end of his career.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United confirm that Christian Eriksen will be out until at least late April with an ankle injury Manchester United confirm that Christian Eriksen will be out until at least late April with an ankle injury https://t.co/MG27biTpWO

"Ending his contract with Inter and coming back in the Premier League with Brentford and then he comes and plays for Man United at this level, I think we should give him so much credit.

"His injury is a massive blow for United because when I watch United the two creative players are Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. It's definitely going to be tough for United, especially when they want to be in possession of the ball.

Eriksen is the one that will give you that magic pass, he adds that quality and no other player has that same quality. I'm sure players like Fernandes will make sure they fill that empty space left by Eriksen, but of course we're going to miss him. He's irreplaceable, but I think we've got players to definitely cover."

Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season following Eriksen's injury.

Pundit urges Manchester United to start Marcel Sabitzer against Crystal Palace

Scott McTominay, Casemiro, and Fred are Manchester United's only options in central midfield apart from Marcel Sabitzer.

Football Daily @footballdaily Marcel Sabitzer in training with the Manchester United squad Marcel Sabitzer in training with the Manchester United squad 🎥 🔴 Marcel Sabitzer in training with the Manchester United squad https://t.co/QEkvgM1JPJ

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has urged manager Erik ten Hag to unleash the Austria international against Crystal Palace on 4 February. Speaking ahead of the league clash at Old Trafford, Collymore told CaughtOffside:

"United are now preparing to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, and for me, Sabizter has to start. Erik Ten Hag has to get him straight in alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes."

Before his move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021, Sabitzer largely played as a winger for RB Leipzig. Since then, he has been deployed in central midfield on a regular basis.

Fred and McTominay could provide more defensive balance in midfield, but Sabitzer has the ability to make a real difference in attack.

