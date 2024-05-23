"No player is a threat to another" - Endrick opens up on potential link-up with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid 

Inbound Real Madrid striker Endrick has opened up on the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. He asserted that they aren't a 'threat' to each other but competitors, who can help each other to improve further.

Los Blancos signed Endrick from Palmeiras last year when he was 16 but he's set to join the club this summer after he turns 18. The youngster has been excellent for the Brazilian side this season, registering four goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in June. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, only the official announcement remains regarding the impending move.

In a recent interview, Endrick was asked if he sees Mbappe's potential arrival as a threat to his playing time. He answered (via Madrid Zone):

"In a winning team, no player is a threat to another. The best club in the world always has to look for the best in all positions, always. Being next to great players and competing for a position with them is only going to make me improve, reach a higher level and win more titles, because the club's titles are the most important goals."

Real Madrid could have a formidable attacking line of Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, and Joselu next season.

Barcelona star opens up on Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski recently insisted that they aren't afraid of Kylian Mbappe potentially joining arch-rivals Real Madrid next season. He admitted that the Frenchman's arrival will make the Merengues strong but insisted that Barca need to focus on winning themselves.

Lewandowski told Marca (via Goal):

No, of course, he is an incredible player and if he goes to Real Madrid, it will be a very strong team. But our mentality has to be that no matter how good players you have if we are a team and work together, we can beat you.

"We have to be ready from the first game and the first minutes because Real Madrid will surely need time. They will not play well at the beginning and lose points, and we have to take advantage of it. Not to catch them but to be ahead of them. Like two seasons ago, in which there were games that we couldn't win but that we didn't lose."

Barcelona won the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana last season but Los Blancos won both those trophies this time around. They could also add a UEFA Champions League trophy if they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.