"No players like the early kick-off" – Dimitar Berbatov predicts who will win Liverpool vs Everton

Ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-0 win for Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League encounter against Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday (October 21).

The Reds, who finished in a shock fifth spot in the Premier League last season, are fourth in the 2023-24 league table with 17 points from eight matches. They have slumped to just one defeat so far this season, losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

Everton, on the other hand, are currently in 16th spot in the Premier League table with seven points from eight games. They are set to go into their local derby on the back of a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth.

In his Metro column, Berbatov asserted that Liverpool will emerge as the victorious team during Saturday's Merseyside derby. He wrote:

"No players like the early kick-off. It's a derby, but Liverpool are still the better team so I'll go for a win for them."

Jurgen Klopp's outfit, who have scored 18 and conceded nine in their eight league games, have an upper hand over their rivals in terms of head-to-head record. They have won 11 outings, drawn 13 times, and lost once in their last 25 Premier League meetings against Everton.

Everton manager Sean Dyche says he has 'stronger team' to lock horns with Liverpool

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Everton manager Sean Dyche claimed that he has a stronger team to face Liverpool this season. Opining on last season's lineup in a 2-0 defeat, he said (h/t BBC):

"We have got some different players that will play. With due respect, we had a go with [Ellis] Simms upfront and he is a very good young player. But Dom [Calvert-Lewin] is in a different category, especially now he is fit. It gives us a slightly stronger team."

Stating that he is remaining level-headed, the ex-Burnley boss added:

"The build-up and the feel around it – this is a proper derby. I have been around a few but this is certainly the biggest I know. It is hard to express the details of it but my main thing is staying focused. I do not want to get carried away and want my players to. These games bring an energy and you have got to use it wisely."

Everton, who escaped relegation by just two points last season, could be without the likes of Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dele Alli in their upcoming contest. They are also believed to not have Andre Gomes in action against the 19-time English champions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, also have their share of injury issues. They are likely to miss Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on Saturday, with Curtis Jones out suspended with a red card.