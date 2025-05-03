“No point getting a centre-forward if you can’t do anything with that” - Paul Parker tells Manchester United where they must strengthen

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons the club must strengthen its midfield before pursuing a centre-forward. The Red Devils are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming season, especially in the league.

After 34 games, Ruben Amorim's side are a lowly 15th in the standings, going winless in five games, losing three. They are coming off a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last weekend.

Ahead of the trip to Brentford on Sunday (May 4), Parker told Express Sport (via TBR) about what the club should prioritise:

“The midfield (is the priority). It has to be the midfield. And yes, a centre forward is needed, but there’s no point in just getting a centre-forward if you can’t do anything with that midfield.”

He continued:

“There are ones you would keep, but you’d go out, and you still look for more athletic players, players who play in a disciplined way. Ball retention would be (an important trait) so they can keep the ball better, as well as a team. And again, it’s athletic players with big hearts.

“That’s what you would look at at Manchester United because they’re a team who have not got enough legs.”

As per The Sun (via TBR), minority owners INEOS are planning a mass squad overhaul in the summer, with Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Victor Lindelof expected to leave.

Brentford vs Manchester United: A few tidbits

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

As mentioned above, Manchester United next take on Brentford away in the Premier League as they look to avoid their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era.

The Bees have won just once in their last 12 meetings with the Red Devils, a 4-0 home win in August 2022. United's five-game winless run in the league is their worst in the competition in six years. Not since December 2015 have they gone six league games winless.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is on the cusp of reaching a century of goals for United. Having arrived in January 2020, the Portugal international has been one of the rare bright sparks in a rather dismal season for the club.

The 30-year-old has 19 goals and 18 assists in 52 games across competitions this season but hasn't provided a goal contribution in the club's ongoing five-game winless league run.

