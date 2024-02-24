“No point if he’s not interested”, “They just don’t get it anymore” - Mark Goldbridge slams 2 Manchester United stars during Fulham defeat

Mark Goldbridge has slammed Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League home defeat against Fulham on Saturday, February 24.

The Red Devils lost at home for the eighth time this season on Saturday. Calvin Bassey gave the visitors the lead in the 65th minute. While Harry Maguire restored parity with his 89th-minute strike, Alex Iwobi delivered a seminal blow to the hosts in the injury time (90+7').

The defeat marked United's first in 2024. The Red Devils' fan and YouTuber Goldbridge has now slammed two senior players of the team, Rashford and Fernandes. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rashford loses the ball on the break, doesn't even track back. Take him off. No point if he's not interested."

He tweeted right afterward:

“Always coming! Bruno and Rashford should be subbed off immediately. They just don't get it anymore."

Manchester United remain sixth in the league standings despite their defeat. They have 44 points from 26 matches and trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points having played one game more.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about managing Rasmus Hojlund's absence

Rasmus Hojlund is currently on the sidelines with an injury. The summer signing was in good form lately, scoring seven goals in the last six matches, netting in all of them.

Hojlund's injury is a big blow to Manchester United's attacking system. Ahead of the clash against Fulham, Ten Hag revealed how he planned to manage the loss. He said (via Stretty News):

“We have our options in our squad. Of course, it’s a setback for Rasmus. It’s a setback for us that we can’t keep this process going from the three [Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho] in the frontline. "

Ten Hag added:

“They were really complementary to each other lately, but I think also we can put out other frontlines who can become complementary and co-operate well together and create chances. As I said, they are all capable of scoring goals.”

Academy product Omari Forson started in the attack in the attack in Hojlund's absence with Marcus Rashford taking up the responsibility of leading the attack.