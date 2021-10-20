“No police, no lawyers. If you want the video destroyed, go see my friend” - Leaked audio reveals what Karim Benzema said about Mathieu Valbuena in sextape scandal

Audio recordings of what French and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema said to Mathieu Valbuena have been brought to public notice in the sex tape scandal dating back to 2015.

According to leaked audiotapes, Karim Benzema told Karim Zenati, who was part of four men who attempted to blackmail Valbuena, that he needed to pay money to have his videos deleted.

Benzema was heard saying the following:

“I said to Valbuena: if you want the video destroyed, go see my friend. No police, no lawyers. [Djibril] Cissé had the same thing (a sextape of him). He paid.”

Benzema's trial for his alleged involvement in the blackmail began today in Versailles, with the proceedings set to last for three days.

During the trial, Valbuena said that he wanted to protect the integrity of Benzema and the French national team and thus wanted to keep the matter between him and the Real Madrid forward. Valbuena said:

“He (Benzema) was part of the affair. I felt like he wanted to make me scared. For me, it was to stay between us… [I wanted to] protect, protect Benzema, protect the French national team.”

“We were teammates. I had a normal relationship with him in the national team but outside of it we never saw each other.”

Valbuena also revealed that Benzema never wanted to help him out of such a messy situation. The Olympiacos midfielder also said that had he known Benzema was involved, he would never have lodged a complaint. Valbuena said:

“He never spoke to me about money, I have always said that, but he was insistent. He did not want to help me, he said to me this is serious, the Euros are just around the corner.”

“I would never have filed if I knew that Benzema was part of this. For me, for the French national team… it hurt me. Without all that, I could have participated at EURO 2016.”

Get French Football News @GFFN Karim Zenati, Karim Benzema's friend since the age of 6, who was once on his personal payroll earning €3k a month, is the last defendant to give testimony:"I spoke about the sex tape with Benzema following Zouaoui's request." bit.ly/3E1uucb Karim Zenati, Karim Benzema's friend since the age of 6, who was once on his personal payroll earning €3k a month, is the last defendant to give testimony:"I spoke about the sex tape with Benzema following Zouaoui's request." bit.ly/3E1uucb

Karim Benzema could face a hefty penalty if convicted

According to Get French Football News, Benzema could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €90,000 if found guilty of being involved in the blackmailing conspiracy.

The 33-year-old forward had already suffered an exile from the French national team, which only ended before Euro 2020.

Also Read

RTL France @RTLFrance Les avocats de Valbuena n'ont pas manqué de faire remarquer l'absence de Benzema au procès bit.ly/3phdCu5 Les avocats de Valbuena n'ont pas manqué de faire remarquer l'absence de Benzema au procès bit.ly/3phdCu5

Benzema is also a contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, the alleged charges against him could see his chances dwindle substantially.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian