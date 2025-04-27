"No problem" - Lamine Yamal makes bold comments after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has made a confident claim after helping his side overcome Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. La Blaugrana picked up a second domestic title this season with a 3-2 win over their biggest rivals in Seville.

Spain and Barcelona star Yamal played a central role for his side as they came from behind to claim a third win over Real Madrid in three meetings this season. The 17-year-old exuded confidence after the game, as he revealed to reporters that he knew his side would win, and shared same with Ronald Araujo before the game.

"I said to [Barça defender] Ronald [Araújo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: 'If they score one goal, no problem. If they score two goals? No problem. They cannot handle us this year -- we have shown it."

Barcelona took the lead in the game after Yamal showed off his maturity and intelligence to set up Pedri to rifle home the opener in the first half. They lost their lead in the second half thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni and were staring defeat in the face.

With 84 minutes on the clock, Lamine Yamal played a terrific ball over the top for Ferran Torres to latch onto. The former Manchester City man took the ball round Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before slotting into an unguarded net to equalise for his side.

Lamine Yamal has seen his team defeat their rivals thrice this season, scoring in the first two meetings before providing two assists in the Copa del Rey final. The teenager has won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa dè Espana titles this season, and will hope to help his side win LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, as well.

Three Real Madrid stars receive red cards after Barcelona defeat

Three players from Real Madrid were the recipients of red cards in their 3-2 defeat to rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos were left frustrated after suffering a third defeat in as many games against Hansi Flick's side, and they allowed their frustrations to show.

Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have fouled Eric Garcia as the pair duelled in the closing stages, leading referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to award the foul to Garcia. The decision was met with fury from the Real Madrid bench, with Antonio Rudiger reacting violently. He had to be held back from attacking the referee after he was shown a red card, and hurled objects at the official.

Following the final whistle, Los Blancos stars Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham also received their own red cards for comments made to the referee. All three face bans, with 32-year-old centre-back Rudiger possibly set for a lengthy ban for his actions.

