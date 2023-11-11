"No question about it" - Robbie Savage predicts the result of Manchester United vs Luton Town clash 

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has predicted Manchester United to defeat Luton Town in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 11.

The Red Devils are in the midst of an extremely torrid run, having lost nine out of 17 games across all competitions this season. They are currently languishing in eighth in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 11 games, nine points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Their opponents, Luton Town, have struggled for form this season and are 17th with six points. However, they secured an impressive 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home last weekend and will be confident of securing a result at Old Trafford.

Fortunately, for Manchester United, Luton are winless against the Red Devils in their last 11 games, drawing two and losing nine. Savage expects this streak to continue, predicting (via Football365):

"Man United will have to bounce back. An unbelievable stat if they lose this one, Man United have not lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since October 1962."

He added:

"I thought for long periods of the game against Copenhagen they were the better side, I thought they played some fantastic football in that first half until the sending off."

Savage concluded:

"They’ve got to beat Luton at Old Trafford. There’s no question about it. I think they will. Luton are on the back of a fantastic draw against Liverpool, nearly won the game. I think they’ll put up a good fight, but eventually, United will break them down."

Robbie Savage's Prediction: 2-0

Manchester United star ruled out for 'next few weeks' due to injury

According to the club's official website, Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans has been ruled out for the next couple of weeks with a thigh strain.

The North Ireland international suffered the injury during the first half of the Red Devils' 4-3 loss against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League midweek. He was immediately substituted for Raphael Varane in the 15th minute.

Evans' signing over the summer came as a surprise to most of the Old Trafford faithful. The 35-year-old was a free agent, having been released by Leicester City. However, he was able to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season.

Since then, Evans has been a vital cog of Manchester United's defense this season, providing one assist in eight appearances to date. Ten Hag will likely have to start Varane and Harry Maguire for the foreseeable future with Lisandro Martinez also sidelined with a long-term injury.