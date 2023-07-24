“No really I did not drink that much” – Victoria Beckham revives Spice Girl inside her as she celebrates Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami win with husband

Victoria Beckham unleashed her inner Spice Girl during an electrifying celebration of Inter Miami's dramatic win, thanks to Lionel Messi's injury-time goal. Alongside her husband, David Beckham, who owns the football club, Victoria basked in the euphoria of the nail-biting victory, partying with a bevy of friends.

Surrounded by a sea of jubilant faces, the enchanting moment of the night arrived when Victoria, renowned for her days as a Spice Girls sensation in the 90s, took center stage. Her dulcet voice serenaded the crowd with the iconic "Say You'll Be There," a nostalgic anthem that catapulted the Spice Girls to international fame.

Mesmerized spectators watched in awe as Victoria's powerful vocals filled the night air, transporting them back to a bygone era of pop euphoria. The ever-dashing David Beckham was not to be outdone, as he displayed his dance moves while singing along with his wife.

Always the life of the party, Victoria playfully shared the unforgettable incident on her Instagram, playfully remarking:

"Just a casual night out in Miami! Check out my TikTok to see the full performance - no, I really didn't drink that much!"

The celebration marked a triumphant victory for Inter Miami and encapsulated the essence of the city's vibrant culture and passion for sport. Victoria Beckham's heartfelt tribute to her Spice Girls days blended seamlessly with the exhilaration of their victory on the pitch.

David Beckham reacts as Inter Miami secure impressive win with Lionel Messi freekick

Lionel Messi left an indelible mark on his debut for Inter Miami, securing a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine maestro's heroics reached a crescendo in the 94th minute, as he unleashed a majestic freekick into the net. The stadium erupted in celebration as Lionel Messi's exceptional strike found its mark, etching his name onto the scoresheet in the 94th minute.

For Inter Miami's chairman and co-owner David Beckham, the evening was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. Overwhelmed by the exhilarating triumph, he took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions (via Marca):

"Incredible night in Miami. Thanks to all the fans for creating such a special atmosphere, I'm so proud of this club. We just witnessed greatness..."

Lionel Messi's debut proved to be a magical revelation for Inter Miami, with the footballing genius displaying the artistry and finesse that has made him a global icon. With Messi in their ranks, Inter Miami have undeniably upped the ante, and if they can continue to succeed, they will be a force to reckon with in the MLS.