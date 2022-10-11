“No, really, I think he’s one of the most complete” – Leeds United star reveals admiration for 30-year-old Liverpool superstar despite Reds’ recent struggles

Leeds United custodian Illan Meslier has hailed Liverpool's Alisson as one of the most complete goalkeepers in the world right now.

Arsenal added to Liverpool's woes by handing them a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9). The Reds now find themselves sitting 10th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Several of Jurgen Klopp's players, including Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have struggled for form this season. Their inability to hit the ground running has made things difficult for the Anfield outfit.

One of the bright spots for Liverpool, though, is Alisson, who has been good in goal for the side even as their defense struggles. The Brazilian has registered a save percentage of 66.7% in the Premier League this term.

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM There are many issues for Jurgen Klopp to solve but there's nothing to worry about his goalkeeper. Alisson Becker is the one man who, since the start of the season, hasn't put a glove out of place. Best in the business for a reason There are many issues for Jurgen Klopp to solve but there's nothing to worry about his goalkeeper. Alisson Becker is the one man who, since the start of the season, hasn't put a glove out of place. Best in the business for a reason

Despite the Reds' struggles this campaign, Alisson has been the subject of praise from his Leeds counterpart Meslier. The France Under-21 international revealed that the 30-year-old is his favorite goalkeeper in the Premier League. He told French outlet La Media Carre [via Inside Futbol]:

"Alisson because he is a ‘keeper who is perfect for Liverpool. Very strong on the line, good footwork and a good recovery. No, really, I think he’s one of the most complete.”

Meslier has established himself as Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper since joining them on an initial loan deal in 2019. He has played a total of 97 matches for the Yorkshire outfit.

How has Alisson fared for Liverpool?

Liverpool acquired Alisson's services from Serie A giants AS Roma in the summer of 2018. They forked out an initial sum of £56 million, plus another £9 million in add-ons, to bring him to Anfield.

The Brazil international has since been a key player for the Merseyside-based outfit. The goalkeeper has made 195 appearances across all competitions during his four years at the club.

Alisson has kept 89 clean sheets in those matches, while also notably contributing to three goals. His last-minute goal in the Reds' 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion in the 2020-21 season remains etched in the minds of the fans.

The shot-stopper was pivotal to the Anfield outfit's Premier League and UEFA Champions League triumphs in recent years. He has also helped the club win the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FA Cup.

Alisson's contributions to Klopp's team saw him earn a new long-term contract in August last year. He is now contracted to the Premier League outfit until the end of the 2026-27 season, by when he will be 34 years old.

