Journalist Paul Joyce has dropped a major claim that Liverpool could finally sign Fulham whizkid Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

According to Goal.com, the Reds had agreed an £8 million transfer fee with Fulham for Carvalho on January transfer deadline day. As part of the deal, the Cottagers' star performer would've returned to Craven Cottage on a loan deal for the rest of the season. However, the clubs were unable to complete the necessary paperwork before the deadline which resulted in the collapse of the deal.

The Times' journalist Joyce is particularly known for his close ties with Liverpool. He has given a major hint that the Merseysiders could finally get their hands on the Portugal-born attacking midfielder this summer.

Joyce has claimed that he believes that signing Carvalho will return to Jurgen Klopp's agenda in the summer. He sees 'no reason why that wouldn’t go through'.





"I see that being resurrected in the summer. It's one on the agenda and I don't see a reason why it won't go through."

Joyce said while speaking to Kenn7 YouTube Channel:

“I think that comes back on the agenda in the summer. I could see that one getting done. The lengths that Liverpool went to in January to try and get it over the line and the loan back meant that they ran out of time. But I could see that getting resurrected in the summer, no reason why that wouldn’t go through.”

Carvalho's contract with the runway leaders in the Championship expires this summer. Klopp's side are obviously leading the chase for the teenager.

However, the likes of West Ham United have also been linked with Carvalho, according to GiveMeSport.

No matter which club he goes to, Fulham will hope that Carvalho stays in England. That would allow them to be rewarded with a solid compensation set by the tribunal.

Fabio Carvalho could prove to be a brilliant signing at Liverpool

Almost every signing of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has been a hit as the Reds have arguably the best data analytics team in Europe.

Carvalho also promises to be a brilliant signing by the Reds given how impressive he has been for Marco Silva's side this season.





The player and his family are keen on the move to Liverpool.

The teenage prodigy has been an integral figure in the London club's chase for an immediate return to the Premier League. He has scored eight goals and made six assists in 29 games.

At just 19 years of age, the future seems to be bright for the wonderkid. He could prove to be an excellent signing in the long-term, if he moves to Anfield.

