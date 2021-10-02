“No regrets” - Solskjaer defends decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Everton

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to field Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial for Manchester United's match against Everton at Old Trafford today, opting to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2007 - Cristiano Ronaldo is starting a Premier League match at Old Trafford from the bench for the first time since May 2007, when Man Utd lost 0-1 to West Ham on the final day of the 2006-07 season. Unusual. 2007 - Cristiano Ronaldo is starting a Premier League match at Old Trafford from the bench for the first time since May 2007, when Man Utd lost 0-1 to West Ham on the final day of the 2006-07 season. Unusual.

Solskjaer's choices for the starting lineup seemed justified when Anthony Martial scored the opener as the first half drew to a close but Manchester United struggled to find the net again after that. Although Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on with 30 minutes left to play, it wasn't enough for United as Everton got their equalizer through Andros Townsend and held onto a draw.

A flying Everton counter attack ends with Andros Townsend firing past David De Gea



This game marked the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo was named as a substitute in a Premier League clash for United since May 2007. Speaking after the game, Solskjaer explained his reasoning behind benching the star. When asked if he regretted leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of United's starting lineup, Solskjaer said:

"No. You make decisions throughout a long, long season. You have to manage the players' workload and the decision for me was the correct one. Anthony Martial did well, scored a good goal. Edinson [Cavani] needed minutes and could have had a goal. We have to make those decisions at the time."

Solskjaer also talked about the goal that cost Manchester United the two extra points that would have seen them climb to the top of the table and said:

"We got hit on one break that cost us and we lacked that cutting edge to get the important second goal. We made a couple of decisions that cost us. We had players behind the ball when the ball was delivered and we should have dealt with it. We need to work on it because we are facing more and more opponents who allow us to have possession."

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

After recent inconsistent performances and getting knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round against West Ham, fans have been calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, with the hashtag #OleOut trending almost weekly on Twitter.

October will be a test on the manager's resolve as Manchester United face major rivals Liverpool and Manchester City after the international break. Speaking about the coming weeks, Solskjaer said:

"It's a big month. We have to be focused and make sure we use the international break well. We have to come back with energy and clear focus. The mindset is good, the players are hungry to improve."

Solskjaer added:

"I'm confident we will get the best out of this squad. A lot has happened this month [player arrivals]. We have loads to work on but I do believe in these players and this coaching staff. I believe we have something going but the proof is in the pudding."

The manager will most likely play in-form marksman Cristiano Ronaldo in every possible game this month if Manchester United are to gain important points against their rivals.

