"No, don't say that" – Gabriel Martinelli dismisses claim from Arsenal teammate Fabio Vieira during live interview after Brentford win

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli rubbished his teammate Fabio Vieira's post-match claim that the latter's long-range effort in the 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday (September 18) was 'lucky'.

The Gunners maintained their fine form at the Gtech Community Stadium, registering their sixth win in seven games to return atop the Premier League standings. William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus scored headers in the first half before Vieira added to Brentford's misery.

A creative operator known for his dribbling prowess, Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a goal. After picking up Bukayo Saka's pass four minutes after the break, the 22-year-old unleashed a left-footed shot from outside the box.

An interviewer described Vieira's goal as 'spectacular'. Vieira shook his head and replied 'lucky', to which Martinelli said (via Mirror):

"No, don't say that. He's been practising that shot every single day; so it's not luck."

Speaking about his relationship with Vieira, Martinelli added:

"We are always together. He's a very good guy, and everyone loves him. What I can do to help him; I will do and not just him, but everyone in the squad, I will do my best to help. With him, it's easier because he speaks Portuguese. He's a nice guy and a very good friend."

Speaking about his maiden goal for the Gunners, Vieira said:

"I'm really happy, of course, to score my first goal with this club. We've started this season really well, and we need to keep doing this. Everybody plays; everybody knows what they have to do on the pitch, and we need to keep doing this."

The versatile Vieira joined Arsenal from Porto in a deal worth up to £34 million this summer. He shot to prominence last season after helping his boyhood club win the Primeira Liga with six goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed with Fabio Vieira

Analysing Fabio Vieira's display in the game at Brentford, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said:

"I think he's having a good progression. Obviously he missed the whole of pre-season due to injury; that was really unlucky. But we know his talent, the reasons why we signed him and what he can bring to the team."

He added:

"To do it against Brentford, at this ground, on his debut, is a different story. He showed again his character and his qualities."

Arsenal are back atop the Premier League standings with 18 points from seven games. They will next be in action against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on October 1.

