"No serious damage" - Journalist provides update on Liverpool star's injury as scan reveals 'positive outcome'

Liverpool are confident that Joe Gomez will be available for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid despite suffering an injury scare against Southampton, according to the reliable Paul Joyce.

The Reds earned a 2-1 victory over Southampton at St. Mary's in the Premier League on Tuesday. The win has seen them reduce the gap with table-toppers Manchester City to one point ahead of the final match of the season.

Liverpool made nine changes to the team that started against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with Alisson and Ibrahima Konate the only ones to retain their spot. They went behind against the Saints 13 minutes into the game, but goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip earned them the win.

It was certainly an encouraging performance from what was a second-string Reds side. However, one of the major negatives from the night was the injury that Gomez, who started at right-back, suffered.

The 24-year-old suffered an injury in the final minutes of the first half and was replaced by Jordan Henderson at the start of the second half. Gomez has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years and there were concerns that he might have suffered another setback.

Liverpool FC @LFC



[1-1]



#SOULIV 46' - The second-half is underway. Henderson is on for the injured Gomez.[1-1] 46' - The second-half is underway. Henderson is on for the injured Gomez. [1-1]#SOULIV

However, a scan on the ankle injury that Gomez sustained on Tuesday detected no serious damage, according to Joyce. Liverpool are now hopeful that he will be available for team selection against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 10 days time. The Times journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Joe Gomez has had a scan on the ankle injury sustained versus Southampton. No serious damage which is a positive outcome. Liverpool are confident he will be available for the Champions League final if his recovery goes as planned."

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Joe Gomez has had a scan on the ankle injury sustained versus Southampton. No serious damage which is a positive outcome. Liverpool are confident he will be available for the Champions League final if his recovery goes as planned. Joe Gomez has had a scan on the ankle injury sustained versus Southampton. No serious damage which is a positive outcome. Liverpool are confident he will be available for the Champions League final if his recovery goes as planned.

Gomez has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The centre-back has found himself behind Virgil van Dijk, Konate and Matip in the pecking order, but has functioned as an effective back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool's quadruple dream lives on

The Reds' win against Southampton on Tuesday means that the Premier League title race will go into the final match of the season. Only one point separates the top sides ahead of the last game.

Klopp's side are scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday, while Manchester City will take on Aston Villa at the same time. The Anfield outfit require Steven Gerrard and Co to do them a favor if they are to win the title this term.

Liverpool will then face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28th May. They have already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season and are keen to add more their cabinet.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer