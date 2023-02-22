"No team is on better form" - Former Manchester United star backs Erik ten Hag's side to win the Premier League title

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the Red Devils can win the Premier League title this season. The Frenchman thinks Erik ten Hag's side are in supreme form, which could spur them on to the title.

Saha also pointed out that Marcus Rashford has grown into one of the world's best players recently and that is a big plus for Manchester United as well.

While in conversation with Lord Ping, the former striker said:

"Statistically and mathematically it’s possible and no team is on better form at the moment. We have one of the best players in the world at the moment in Rashford and so many players are playing out of their skin."

The English giants are currently third in the league table behind Arsenal and Manchester City. While they are five points behind the Gunners, having played one more game, City have just a three-point lead over their local rivals.

utdreport @utdreport Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [ @OliverCritchlo1 Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [@OliverCritchlo1] https://t.co/KiLgxplcwb

Saha is of the opinion that with Mikel Arteta's side showing signs of slowing down and the Cityzens not as 'slick' as last season, United are in with a shout. Nevertheless, he termed Ten Hag's side one of the favorites to win the league title next season.

He said:

"United are eight points behind if Arsenal win their game in hand but with sixteen games to go it’s very possible, especially as Arsenal aren’t as confident as before. Man City aren’t as slick with Haaland, so let’s see as the games in March will be very important. Next year, United will definitely be one of the favorites."

"There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football" - Louis Saha on Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford

Louis Saha was also quizzed on whether he thinks Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is currently the best player in the world. The England international has been in incredible goal-scoring form since returning from the Qatar World Cup.

He has taken his season's tally to 24 goals and nine assists across competitions in 36 matches, which is already his best-ever return. But Saha thinks Rashford is still not the best player, picking Kylian Mbappe over him.

On this, he said:

"There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, but Kylian Mbappe is still the best as he’s been incredible over the last three years and the boss at PSG, even with Neymar and Messi there.

"In terms of how good he was in the World Cup too, but Mbappe and Rashford are the best two in the world at the moment. Haaland is playing well, but he doesn’t provide as much.

"The excitement, speed, confidence of this guy at the moment, he’s unplayable and Kylian Mbappe is the same - it’s impossible to defend these skilful players. It seems he’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure - I don’t know what’s happened to the kid."

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals from 8.65(xG) since the World Cup. Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals from 8.65(xG) since the World Cup. https://t.co/V3IjHW0s4m

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will next be in action on Thursday when they welcome Barcelona to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie. The first leg at Camp Nou finished 2-2.

