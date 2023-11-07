"No, that’s over" - National team manager confirms Liverpool star's availability for selection after recent fallout with the Reds star

Netherlands' national team manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch is available for selection after a recent fallout with the Liverpool midfielder.

Gravnberch turned down the chance to represent the Netherlands' U21 team shortly after his €40 million move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool on deadline day in September. He apparently wanted time to settle in at his new club.

Koeman wasn't happy with the 21-year-old's decision and the latter was dropped from the Netherlands' U21 and senior squad in October. The former Barcelona manager has now confirmed Gravenberch's return to the national team squad.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport Voetbal (h/t Metro), Koeman said:

"No, that’s over [situation with Gravenberch]. Whether his withdrawal was understandable? Maybe, but I actually think that he was able to get the matches at the Dutch juniors that he did not play before.

"Of course, there is something to be said for him being like that, but I think that we at the KNVB should never be happy if someone does not opt-out for a good reason.

"I was also a football player, but you have to draw a line. ‘We told Ryan: We understand it a bit, but we don’t think it’s okay. If you are called, you must come."

Gravenberch has already represented the Oranje's senior team 11 times. It remains to be seen if the Liverpool midfielder will feature in the Netherlands' two crucial UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

They face the Republic of Ireland on 18 November before facing Gibraltar away from home three days later.

Liverpool need late goal to take away a point against Luton Town

In a gameweek where both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lost, Liverpool fans would have hoped that their team was on hand to take advantage in the title race.

But the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw against the newly-promoted Luton Town on 5 November at Kenilworth Road. Tahith Chong's 80th-minute goal gave the home fans hope of arguably their biggest Premier League result to date.

However, Luis Diaz's stoppage-time equalizer ensured Liverpool were still just three points away from the top of the table at the end of the gameweek. Manchester City sit atop the standings with 27 points from 11 matches — one point above Spurs and three above Liverpool.

The Reds' next task is a UEFA Europa League group-stage clash against Toulouse on Thursday (9 November) before taking on Brentford in the league three days later.