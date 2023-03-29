“No, we did it there” – Georgina Rodriguez accidentally reveals unusual place where she had s*x with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has accidentally revealed the unusual place she and the iconic forward had s*x.

The Spanish model was speaking to her friend and Telecinco collaborator, Ivan during an episode of her new Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina.' The pair were visiting a spa, and Rodriguez explained how she didn't want to get her arms wet due to a new tattoo:

"I had avoided swimming at the beach, but I came home and Cris told me to go to the spa. I was super upset with my arms up in the spa so I wouldn't they'd get wet. I was tired of having my arms like that."

Ivan then jokingly responded:

"Love could have been made in bed, not in the spa."

Rodriguez slipped up by admitting that the couple had s*x in the spa:

"No, we did it there."

The Spaniard tried to backtrack after letting out a laugh, but it was already obvious she was truthful. The hilarious incident paints a picture of her and Ronaldo's love life.

Georgina Rodriguez met the legendary forward when he was playing for Real Madrid in 2016. She worked as a sales assistant in a Gucci store, and her workplace was their first encounter with each other.

Since then, the couple have welcomed twins Mateo and Eva via surrogacy in June 2017. In November 2017, Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina, and in 2022 gave birth to Bella Esmeralda. The Spanish model is also the stepmother of Ronaldo's first child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina Rodriguez hints at marrying Cristiano Ronaldo in the future

The couple are yet to be married.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo remain unmarried despite spending seven years with each other. They have been constantly under the microscope of fans who are eager to see the couple exchange wedding vows.

The couple have often been seen wearing flashy ring jewelry, which has led to many concluding that one of them has proposed. That isn't the case just yet, but Rodriguez has hinted that a wedding may be on the horizon. The Spanish model said on her Netflix series:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow."

Georgina Rodriguez continued by explaining how she feels like she's living a dream with Cristiano Ronaldo, thanks to God:

"I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

