"No time to feel sorry for ourselves" - Paul Pogba reacts to Manchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to social media to react to their humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

In his social media post, Pogba urged his Manchester United team-mates to rise from their disappointment and step up to have better performances in the future.

In reaction to their humbling defeat to Liverpool, Paul Pogba said:

"No time to feel sorry for ourselves... Wake up, step up and make the next days better!"

Paul Pogba was at the center of an allround poor showing from Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder started the game against Liverpool from the bench before coming in for the second half when Manchester United were 4-0 down.

Paul Pogba was only on the pitch for 15 minutes. The World Cup-winning midfielder was sent off at the 60th minute mark following a reckless challenge on Naby Keita. The incident saw the Liverpool midfielder taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

However, the damage was already down even before Paul Pogba saw the red card. Liverpool were already 5-0 up thanks to an outstanding hat-trick by Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

Paul Pogba rounded off a poor overall performance from Manchester United against Liverpool

Paul Pogba's performance rounded off a poor display by Manchester United in what was their lowest point of the season so far. The Red Devils were thoroughly outclassed by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite being the home team, Manchester United had just 36% of possession and could only manage four shots on target compared to eight from Liverpool.

The Red Devils thought they had pulled a goal back through Cristiano Ronaldo before VAR ruled out the goal, deeming the 36-year-old forward offside.

The result now sees Manchester United eight points behind league leaders Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently seventh in the table, behind the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

Paul Pogba has been one of Manchester United's most underperforming players in recent games. The Frenchman made an electric start to the new season, registering seven assists in the first four matches. Since then Pogba has failed to make a single contribution to his name.

His poor run of form has coincided with Manchester United's recent dip in form in the Premier League.

Manchester United will now travel to Tottenham Hotspur before facing Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar