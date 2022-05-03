“No way”, “Far from it” – Manchester United fans make confident claim over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford after win over Brentford

Manchester United fans are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains at Old Trafford following the striker's impressive performance against Brentford on Monday, May 2.

The 37-year-old has been in red-hot goalscoring form for the Red Devils despite the woeful campaign his side have experienced.

His second-half penalty against Brentford on Monday night means he has now scored nine of United's last 11 Premier League goals.

There has been speculation over the future of the legendary forward as Manchester United have encountered such a difficult season.

According to Daragh Small, the veteran forward screamed to the broadcast cameras:

"I'm not finished!"

Manchester United fans are certainly in agreement with their star man. Ronaldo has been at the forefront of any positives the Red Devils have encountered this season,

Here are a few reactions from the Old Trafford faithful who are adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a United player next season:

🐐 @AlwaysRonaldo7 @utdreport @daraghs0 Far from it. He is still very capable of playing at top for maybe 2 more year. @utdreport @daraghs0 Far from it. He is still very capable of playing at top for maybe 2 more year.

Av Handa @AvHanda @utdreport @daraghs0 No chance should he leave United .. we need him more than ever now .. legend and scoring goals for fun still @utdreport @daraghs0 No chance should he leave United .. we need him more than ever now .. legend and scoring goals for fun still

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show he can spearhead Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution

United fans will hope this wasn't a wave goodbye

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager in June as he takes over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman is set to undertake a huge overhaul of the side with many departures anticipated.

We saw Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani all make their likely Old Trafford farewell appearances against Brentford.

Mata and Matic were superb in United's victory where Bruno Fernandes started proceedings off with a fine close-range volley from Anthony Elanga's cross.

Clever, intricate build-up play between Ronaldo and Mata nearly saw the Spaniard get the perfect farewell but he hit just wide.

Ronaldo then had the ball in the back of the net following a Mata assist but the goal was eventually ruled offside by VAR. The Portuguese star rectified that in the 61st minute as he went down under a challenge from Rico Henry before dispatching a fine penalty past David Raya.

Raphael Varane sealed all three points in the 72nd minute with a deflected strike from an in-swinging Alex Telles corner.

But the team that lined up against Brentford could be completely different to the one that takes to the field under Ten Hag next season.

All eyes are on the future of Ronaldo at Manchester United and whether he will remain part of the huge rebuild. With every impressive performance the 37-year-old put out, Ten Hag will know the huge benefit having a world-class striker will have as part of his squad.

But of course it won't be up to Ten Hag alone, as Fabrizio Romano reports that the veteran forward is waiting to hear about the project that will be implemented next season.

Nevertheless, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner continues to be at the top of his game in the latter stages of his monumental career.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit