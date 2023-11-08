"No way that is a red card" - Jamie Carragher slams VAR decision in Manchester United-Copenhagen UCL game

Jamie Carragher doesn't think Marcus Rashford should have been sent off in Manchester United's UEFA Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

Rashford was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute when he caught Danish left-back Elias Jelert when trying to protect the ball. VAR advised Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumsas to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Rumsas reversed his decision and gave Rashford a red card, just the second of his Manchester United career. It was a sending-off that has drawn up debate and Carragher doesn't think it was the correct decision. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"No way is that a red card for Rashford! Hate these slow motion replays & still images that make everything look 10 times worse."

It was all going so well for the Red Devils until Rashford's red card. Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to put Erik ten Hag's side 2-0 up and they looked comfortable.

However, Mohamed Elyounoussi slotted home from close range to give the hosts hope. Another contentious decision then took place when Harry Maguire was deemed to have handled the ball in his box. Diogo Goncalves made no mistake from the spot, beating United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It's a nightmare scenario for Ten Hag who will be without Rashford for their crucial clash against Galatasaray on November 29. The English attacker returned to the Red Devils' starting lineup after missing a 1-0 win against Fulham on the weekend.

Manchester United's Jonny Evans comes off injured in their clash with Copenhagen

Jonny Evans was forced off with an injury.

There was more bad news for Ten Hag in just the 13th minute when Jonny Evans went down with an issue. The northern Irish defender signaled to the bench and Raphael Varane came on in his place.

Evans has been a regular starter for Manchester United recently with Varane settling for a place on the bench. The 35-year-old rejoined the Red Devils on a one-year deal in the summer after spending pre-season with the club.

However, the veteran defender could be set for a spell on the sidelines judging by how he hobbled off the pitch. He's made eight appearances across competitions this season and tonight was his first in the Champions League.

Ten Hag is already dealing with several injuries to his defense, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia all injured. The problems keep mounting for Manchester United during a tumultuous start to the campaign.