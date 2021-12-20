“No way he said that” – Arsenal fans stunned by Harry Kane’s comments after feisty draw against Liverpool 

Arsenal fans have slammed Harry Kane for his comments following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, asking the Spurs captain to set a better example.

Tottenham captain Harry Kane found the back of the net in Spurs’ controversial draw with Premier League aspirants Liverpool. The England international looked a lot sharper against the Reds and deservedly scored the opener for Spurs.

Unsurprisingly Liverpool fought back and leveled the match thanks to Diogo Jota’s well-timed header. Andrew Roberton scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 69th minute, but Son Heung-min made sure the hosts did not go home empty-handed.

The 2-2 draw was full of action and drama, with Kane kicking off the proceedings with a crunching challenge on Robertson in the 20th minute. The Tottenham man went in for a studs-up challenge on the Scotland international and still only got away with a yellow card.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was livid with the decision and thought it was a straight red. Kane, on the other hand, thought he had won the ball and only considered his challenge to be a regular “strong tackle.”

Arsenal fans have taken the opportunity to take a shot at the Spurs captain, claiming Kane has benefitted from preferential treatment.

Following the draw, Liverpool find themselves three points adrift of Premier League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, remain in seventh position, having played only 15 league games this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Arsenal comparison

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has drawn parallels with Arsenal, highlighting the bad patch of luck the Reds have endured this season. The former Borussia Dortmund coach has seen his team ravaged by the COVID-19.

Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara missed the Spurs tie due to the virus, while Jordan Henderson sat out due to illness. The make-shift XI he fielded against Spurs failed to live up to the billing and saw Liverpool fall behind in the league title race.

Klopp said he had watched the line-ups fielded by Chelsea and Arsenal over the weekend, claiming they were in better shape than Liverpool. Keeping the rising COVID-19 cases in mind, many clubs have managed to postpone their matches.

Liverpool, however, did not put in an official request, which makes Klopp’s post-match comments all the more unwarranted.

Edited by Samya Majumdar