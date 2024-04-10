“No way you train properly with your hood up” - Paul Scholes takes sly dig at 2 Manchester United superstars

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently expressed his displeasure with Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho training with their hoodies on via Instagram. The former midfielder believes that it's a sign of lowered standards at the club.

Manchester United shared the training photos from a rainy Wednesday session on their Instagram account, which had players wearing hoodies and gloves. Scholes quickly shared it on his story and claimed that he did not see how they can train properly with hoodies on.

Expand Tweet

Scholes posted:

"Don't mind hats and gloves, but no way can you train properly with hoods up. Standards begin on the training pitch. Bye!."

The story comes just hours after Mainoo named Scholes as his ideal midfield partner. He told MUTV:

"I'd say Paul Scholes. Although there might not be a lot defending between the two of us. But, yeah, Scholes. Scholes - definitely. [Because of] everything. His passing, his movement, the way he could finish. His intelligence. Yes, he was a great player."

Mainoo has been in top form for Manchester United this season. He scored in the 2-2 draw last weekend when the Red Devils hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star compared to Paul Scholes by Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha was talking to Paddy Power this week when he heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo. He claimed that the Manchester United star reminds him of Paul Scholes and said (via Mirror):

"I remember one player who wasn't graced by God with their physique; he wasn't tall or quick and technically he was steady but nothing like Marcus Rashford or Cristiano Ronaldo, and that was Paul Scholes. He ran the show and every midfielder in the world would say that he was one of their favourite players."

"It's not just one or two qualities that Mainoo has, he's got the full package, but he has to find a way to be a bit more effective in some areas of his game, and not making the same mistakes. He'll definitely be one of Man United's greatest players if he finds the consistency."

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table this season and are struggling to get into the top four. They are 11 points behind fifth placed Aston Villa, but have a game in hand.

Poll : Can Manchester United finish in the top 4 this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion