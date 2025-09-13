  • home icon
  • “No way we’re winning”, “I’m dead” - Real Madrid fans furious with Xabi Alonso naming 2 players in starting line-up vs Sociedad

By Sripad
Modified Sep 13, 2025 13:53 GMT
Real Madrid fans question selection of two players
Real Madrid fans are furious with manager Xabi Alonso after the starting XI for their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad was announced. They are not happy with Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos getting a chance, believing it would cost them the game.

Thibaut Courtois keeps his place in goal, as Dani Carvajal comes back into the starting XI ahead of new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen keep their place in the team, along with left back Alvaro Carreras.

Aurelién Tchouaméni and Arda Guler are the only midfielders to start every game in LaLiga this season under Alonso, and they remain in the starting XI. Ceballos completes the midfield and is expected to partner the Frenchman in the middle, with the Turkish star getting the free role.

The surprise change comes with Diaz starting ahead of Mastantuono, who returned late from the Argentina national team. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr start as expected, and the fans are keen to see more from the duo.

Here is how the fans reacted to the changes made by Alonso to the starting XI:

Xabi Alonso was handed a blow a day before the Real Sociedad game as Antonio Rudiger was ruled out for months after picking up an injury to his rectus femoris muscle of his left leg. The German star is expected to be on the sidelines for 12 weeks, after suffering the injury in training.

Real Sociedad manager praises Real Madrid counterpart Xabi Alonso

Real Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco spoke to the media ahead of the game and heaped praise on Xabi Alonso in his pre-match press conference. He claimed that the Real Madrid coach has changed things at Santiago Bernabeu swiftly and said:

“They’re the best in transition, we’ll have to counter them and limit them, and then create our own. Xabi has changed things at Madrid. They want the ball more, they’re more combinative. The aggressiveness after losing the ball, the level of the collective. Madrid sinks you in the opponent’s half and also attacks space very well. Madrid is one of the best teams in the world, but we’re playing at home and we have the people on our side. We have to improve on what we’ve noticed we’re lacking."

Real Madrid are on top of the Premier League table with nine points from their three games. They are two points clear of the title rivals, Barcelona.

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

