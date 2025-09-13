“No way we’re winning”, “I’m dead” - Real Madrid fans furious with Xabi Alonso naming 2 players in starting line-up vs Sociedad

Real Madrid fans are furious with manager Xabi Alonso after the starting XI for their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad was announced. They are not happy with Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos getting a chance, believing it would cost them the game.Thibaut Courtois keeps his place in goal, as Dani Carvajal comes back into the starting XI ahead of new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen keep their place in the team, along with left back Alvaro Carreras.Aurelién Tchouaméni and Arda Guler are the only midfielders to start every game in LaLiga this season under Alonso, and they remain in the starting XI. Ceballos completes the midfield and is expected to partner the Frenchman in the middle, with the Turkish star getting the free role.The surprise change comes with Diaz starting ahead of Mastantuono, who returned late from the Argentina national team. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr start as expected, and the fans are keen to see more from the duo.Here is how the fans reacted to the changes made by Alonso to the starting XI:Jeremy @jGuati09LINK@MadridXtra Brahim and Ceballos???? What is Xabi doing????Miles_Rmfc @MilesThe72527LINK@MadridXtra Ceballos?? I’m deadRichy @richy_goonerrLINK@MadridXtra Rodrygo benched for BrahimMS 🇸🇪 @madridistaswe1LINK@MadridXtra How is ceballos still at this club 🕊️M. @_0MBHLINK@MadridXtra Ceballos and Brahim?Dr. Jaz 🇳🇬 @Umar_jazLINK@MadridXtra No way we’re winning with Brahmin and Ceballos in the teamMay @mayisjustlivingLINK@MadridXtra How is Brahim getting these starts?Xabi Alonso was handed a blow a day before the Real Sociedad game as Antonio Rudiger was ruled out for months after picking up an injury to his rectus femoris muscle of his left leg. The German star is expected to be on the sidelines for 12 weeks, after suffering the injury in training.Real Sociedad manager praises Real Madrid counterpart Xabi AlonsoReal Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco spoke to the media ahead of the game and heaped praise on Xabi Alonso in his pre-match press conference. He claimed that the Real Madrid coach has changed things at Santiago Bernabeu swiftly and said:“They’re the best in transition, we’ll have to counter them and limit them, and then create our own. Xabi has changed things at Madrid. They want the ball more, they’re more combinative. The aggressiveness after losing the ball, the level of the collective. Madrid sinks you in the opponent’s half and also attacks space very well. Madrid is one of the best teams in the world, but we’re playing at home and we have the people on our side. We have to improve on what we’ve noticed we’re lacking.&quot;Real Madrid are on top of the Premier League table with nine points from their three games. They are two points clear of the title rivals, Barcelona.