"No Weghorst no party", "Mancini has officially lost it" - Fans react as The Netherlands and Italy name XI for Nations League 3rd place play-off

The Netherlands and Italy lock horns in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off game at De Grolsch Veste in Holland on Sunday (June 18). With less than an hour to go until kick-off, both teams have announced their starting lineups for the game.

Italy has made wholesale changes to their team, with seven players who started in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinal dropped from the starting XI. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Francesco Acerbi, Rafael Toloi and Davide Fratessi are the only players to keep their places in the lineup.

Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Leonardo Bonucci have lost their place in the team. Alessandro Buongiorno, Federico Dimarco, Bryan Cristante, Marco Verratti, Wilfried Gnonto, Giacomo Raspodori and Mateo Retegui start in their place.

Not many Italy fans are on board with Roberto Mancini's team selection. The tactician's decision to start Acerbi, Toloi and Buongiorno particularly received criticism, with one fan tweeting:

"That backline again. Mancini has officially lost it."

Another tweeted:

"Mancini just throwing darts at a board picking his XI at this point. Embarrassing."

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have made only one change to the team that lost 4-2 against Croatia in the Nations League semifinal. Club Brugge winger Noa Lang has come in for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

However, Ronald Koeman's decision to not start Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst drew criticism, with one fan tweeting:

"No Weghorst, no party."

Another tweeted:

"(Virgil) van Dijk guarantees defeat for the Dutch."

Here are more reactions to the Netherlands' starting lineup to face Italy in the Nations League third-place play-off:

Justin Bijlow starts in goal for the Oranje, with Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake playing ahead of him. Mats Wieffer, Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons play in midfield, while Donyell Malaen, Cody Gakpo and Lang form the attack.

How have the Netherlands and Italy fared in previous UEFA Nations League games?

Italy qualified for the UEFA Nations League semifinals after finishing atop Group 3 of League A. They earned 11 points, winning three and drawing two of their six games. Gli Azzurri beat Hungary (twice) and England to progress into the final four of the competition.

However, Italy's hopes of winning the Nations League ended after they lost 2-1 to Spain on Friday (June 16). Yeremy Pino and Joselu found the back of the net for La Roja, while Ciro Immobile converted a penalty for Roberto Mancini's side.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, progressed into the semifinals after finishing first in League A Group 4. They were unbeaten in their group, winning five and drawing one of their six games. The Oranje beat Belgium and Wales twice, while Poland were the only side to take points off them.

Ronald Koeman's side then lost 4-2 to Croatia in what was an entertaining semifinal. The scoreline read 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes but extra-time goals from Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric fired Croatia to the final.

