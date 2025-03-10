"No. Where are Fulham?" – Paul Merson claims 3 Arsenal stars wouldn't even get into Fulham's starting lineup after Manchester United draw

Arsenal great Paul Merson has insisted that the Gunners trio who started the recent 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United would not play for Fulham.

Earlier on Sunday (March 9), Mikel Arteta's club came back from behind to share a point each at Old Trafford. After Bruno Fernandes scored from a free-kick in the first half, Declan Rice restored parity for the Gunners in the 74th minute of the encounter.

Owing to a host of injuries to key players, Arteta started Mikel Merino in a number nine role at the Red Devils. He used Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri on either side of the former Real Sociedad midfielder in his 4-3-3 system.

After the end of the league clash, Merson remarked (h/t Give Me Sport):

"Fifth are nearer to Arsenal than Arsenal are to first. I'd be saying they have to concentrate and make sure they get in the top four! They are so far away. Liverpool would need to lose half their football matches and they have lost one all season. It is not going to happen. It is over. I look at the games and they need to score goals but there are no goals in them."

Claiming Fulham have a better offensive trio than Arsenal now, he said:

"Manchester City have some nice fixtures coming up, they are in fifth at the moment and could catch them. They have no cutting edge. They've fallen off a bit in my opinion. Trossard was bought as an understudy to [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli. Does that front three get in Fulham's team? No. Where are Fulham?"

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table with 55 points from 28 matches. Fulham, on the other hand, are currently 10th with 42 points from 28 league matches so far.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slams Red Devils star following draw against Arsenal

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes took aim at Red Devils striker Joshua Zirkzee for his sub-par display against Arsenal. He said (h/t Metro):

"Zirkzee, I thought was a little bit disappointing today. I'm not sure he's a number nine or a number 10. I'm not really sure what Zirkzee brings to the team. Rasmus Hojlund is obviously still having his issues but both teams are crying out for attacking players."

Zirkzee, 23, has struggled to shine at Manchester United since departing Bologna for over £36 million last summer. He has bagged six goals in 42 overall appearances for his side so far.

The Dutchman will next be in action in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg clash against Real Sociedad this Thursday.

