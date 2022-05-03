"No wonder it's conference league next year" - Jesse Lingard's brother launches brutal attack on Manchester United over lack of Old Trafford farewell

Jesse Lingard's brother has reacted to the winger's absence during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Brentford. It was the Red Devils' final home game of the season.

Lingard's nine-year stay at Old Trafford seems to be coming to an end with his contract expiring this summer. He was selected on the bench for the game against Brentford.

But the 29-year-old was an unused substitute. The likes of Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani were all given their likely Old Trafford send-offs.

Lingard's brother has reacted angrily on Instagram to the decision not to play the forward, posting (via UtdPlug):

"20 years of blood, sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goals. Not even a farewell."

He continued:

"No wonder its (UEFA) Conference League next year. Attacking players for celebrations when the club's being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes. You're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap."

"Classless and the fans need to realize ... Been there since 9 years of age and didn't even get a send off!!!"

A bitter end to Jesse Lingard's Manchester United career

Jesse Lingard's goal against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final of 2015 brought him into the United picture.

Here is a young forward who has made it all the way through the Manchester United academy and into the senior team set-up. He spent periods out on loan at the likes of Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion during the early stages of his career to gain first-team opportunities.

Lingard's Manchester United career is one of the twists and turns that have ultimately led to his sorry exit from the club he was in love with.

During his time at Old Trafford, Lingard has made 232 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and contributing 21 assists.

Carl Seggie @6SECONDSREF



“Lingard, please get out there and play football! It’s what we want to see, it’s what you want to do and what you need to do!”



Ally McCoist pleads with Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United and join Newcastle United.

The best period of the English star's time in the Premier League hasn't come for Manchester United, however.

In 2020, the forward was afforded the opportunity to join West Ham United on-loan. Lingard took his chance with aplomb, scoring a remarkable nine goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers whilst contributing five assists.

There was an expectation that the forward would depart United for West Ham during the summer transfer window last year. With his contract expiring in months time and off the back of a fantastic campaign in London, it seemed right for all parties.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug



Milan and Juventus have both registered their interest in signing Lingard ahead of next season, but there is competition from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. #MUFC @RobDawsonESPN

But the Red Devils staved off West Ham's pursuit of the forward and as a result the 29-year-old remained at the club.

But this season has been telling of his situation at the club in recent seasons.

Lingard has found game time a rarity and following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim coach has rarely had a look in.

He is now set to leave Old Trafford after nine years and it is a sad end to what could have been a beautiful story.

