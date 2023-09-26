“No wonder he’s late for training”, “Should just retire” – Fans fume as gamer leaks late night win over Jadon Sancho amid Manchester United exile

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Jadon Sancho as he was seemingly up late playing the new EA Sports FC 24 game amid his banishment from the club's first team.

Sancho has been put on a personal training program by the Red Devils after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The English attacker hit back on social media at his coach's claims that he'd underperformed in training.

Ten Hag dropped the 23-year-old from his matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3. The England international was claimed to have not reached the levels required in training. However, he denied those claims with a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed he was being made a scapegoat.

Jadon Sancho hasn't played for the club or trained with the first team since then but appears to be enjoying his downtime. A gamer posted a screenshot on X of him appearing to win a match against the Englishman on EA Sports FC 24 at 2:47 AM GMT. He captioned it:

"Ggs (Sancho) get some sleep bro."

The Red Devils outcast uses the handle 'Sanch_x10' on his games console, per ThePeoplesPerson. This appears to be the same gamer profile that suffered a 4-1 defeat on Tuesday (September 26) morning.

Players are permitted to use their downtime to enjoy themselves but the England international is under the microscope at the moment. He's made some questionable choices since his clash with Ten Hag including attending a Fashion Week.

Fans aren't too impressed with the player staying up late despite not training with Manchester United's first team. One fan isn't surprised he's having issues with timekeeping:

"No wonder he's late for training."

Another fan gave a damning verdict of the former Borussia Dortmund winger:

"Brother getting cooked on and off the field. He should just retire at this point."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Sancho appearing to be up late playing videogames:

Jadon Sancho is advised to take a different approach to his banishment from Manchester United's first team

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future is in doubt.

It remains to be seen if there's any way back for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United amid his rift with Ten Hag. The Dutch coach has said that the young forward's future at Old Trafford depends on himself.

Sancho has endured a dismal spell with the Red Devils since joining from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

The England international drew the ire of Manchester United fans when he headed to New York shortly after his clash with Ten Hag. He attended NBA basketball star John Wall's 33rd birthday on September 6, per The Sun.

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Jadon Sancho hasn't reacted in the correct manner to his grim situation at United. He told talkSPORT:

"First of all I wouldn't tweet, I would go in the next day I was in, not even ask, knock on his office and have it out with him there if I thought I trained properly. I wouldn't have gone to New York."

Agbonlahor continued by advising the Red Devils attacker to focus on proving himself to his manager in training:

"It doesn't look great. He should play the game of 'you know what I'm gonna train harder I'm gonna post on my social media of me working, me training, doing extra running like the players do. Not going to New York."

Jadon Sancho has three years left on his contract with Manchester United. He will likely have been earning regular game time at the moment due to Antony's absence.