"No wonder I didn't play more" - Liverpool star Darwin Nunez makes feelings known as he breaks silence on limited game time in now-deleted tweet 

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has conveyed his frustration on X, appearing to call out the club for his lack of game time, before quickly deleting his post.

Nunez has struggled for form under Arne Slot's tutelage this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Additionally, the Uruguayan has made just 17 starts, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old made his last Premier League start during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton (March 8), scoring one goal and garnering one assist. However, Arne Slot opted to bench Nunez for their next three league games, much to the latter's chagrin.

The Reds would reportedly have to pay an additional €5 million to Benfica if Nunez makes his 50th Premier League start as part of their 2022 transfer agreement. With 49 starts to his name, the Uruguay international reckons he's being sidelined for the Reds' financial gain, as he tweeted (via Empire of the Kop):

"No wonder I didn’t play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly…"

Nunez has been linked with a summer transfer away from Liverpool, with several Saudi Pro League clubs reportedly interested in acquiring his signature.

"I am expecting them to raise their game" - Chris Sutton makes bold scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham PL clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has admitted he is expecting Liverpool to step up and thrash Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The two sides will face each other at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.

The Reds have been brilliant this season, accumulating 79 points from 33 games, 12 more than second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand. With just one point needed to secure their 20th league title, Arne Slot and Co. will be aiming to get over the line in front of the Anfield faithful.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Liverpool only need a point to make sure of the title, and it is going to happen against Tottenham on Sunday. There is an argument that Spurs, and Manchester United too, should go strong in these Premier League games to try to find the rhythm they have been lacking all season, and get the team playing the way we know they can to help them in their Europa League semi-finals."

He added:

"But I don't see Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou doing that before his side play Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, and I can only see one outcome. Liverpool have hardly been that sharp of late but they will be determined to win the title in front of their own fans for the first time in 35 years."

"They were not able to do that when they last won the title in 2020 because of the Covid regulations at the time, so doing it now is a big deal for them. I am expecting them to raise their game and blow Spurs away to get the job done."

Meanwhile, Tottenham have struggled in the league and are currently 16th in the table with 37 points from 33 games, losing four out of their last five games.

