“No wonder Real Madrid are delighted!” - Liverpool chairman makes feelings clear about losing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has admitted that they were disappointed to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. He heaped praise on the right-back for his vision and creativity on the pitch and claimed that Los Blancos would be delighted to have him.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Werner recalled Trent's famous corner against Barcelona and said that he would never forget the moment. He added that they respect the Englishman's decision to take the next step in his career and said:
"We do respect the fact that Trent has moved on. He showed me a picture of when he was seven years old, when he was a young kid at the academy, and I have a lot of fondness for all that he has done. It is time for him to move and time for us to replace him.
"I'll never forget that pass he made, the corner he took, for the fourth goal against Barcelona. That was just a work of genius and as a football fan, watching some of his assists, the way he would pass the ball 30-plus yards to a specific point and create a goal was just...no wonder Real Madrid are delighted!"
Trent Alexander-Arnold rejected a contract extension at Liverpool and opted to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Spanish side had to pay £10 million in fees as they wanted to have him for the FIFA Club World Cup, which was kicking off when the right-back had a month left on his deal.
Real Madrid the only next step after Liverpool, claims Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke to the media at his Real Madrid unveiling and said that he was never in doubt about the next step in his career. He claimed that they were the only club he wanted to join when leaving Liverpool and said (via ESPN):
"It was never a question of where, it was whether to go or not to go. I've known for a long time, if I was to ever leave Liverpool it would only be to go to Real Madrid. That would be the only club for me.
"I grew up a Liverpool fan, seeing Istanbul with the manager [Alonso] now, doing amazing things there. We spoke a little bit. I told him he was a big idol of mine growing up, he impacted my game, seeing him pass the ball gave me the hunger to do that."
Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut for his new club at the FIFA Club World Cup.