“No wonder he was voted the biggest diva” - England fans brand James Maddison as ‘unlikeable’ after his social media antics post Euro 2024 snub

England fans have blasted James Maddison on X after he appeared to remove England from his Instagram bio. This occurred after the Tottenham Hotspur star became the first player from Gareth Southgate's 33-player provisional squad not to make the final team for the upcoming 2024 UEFA Euro.

James Maddison was included in Southgate's provisional squad, even featuring as a second-half substitute in England's recent friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this week. The Three Lions cruised to a 3-0 win, with Maddison coming on in the 61st minute for Cole Palmer.

The 27-year-old had a lively 29-minute cameo, completing 22 out of 25 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. He also created three big chances and won three duels.

Despite this, Maddison was informed of his omission last night and has departed from the England camp. Southgate will need to cut six more stars before 11pm on Friday, May 7, to submit his final 26-man squad list for the Euros.

James Maddison hasn't taken kindly to this as he allegedly removed England from his Instagram bio. One fan commented:

"Already removed England from his bio, he’s fuming understandably."

"Tbh I love Maddison but he's always come across as the baby to throw all of his toys out the pram if something doesn't go his way," one fan pointed out.

"Understand his frustrations but can only blame himself. I trust he'll be back to his best next season though," one fan added.

"No wonder he was voted the biggest diva," another said.

"Not a good sign. All that shows to me is he is likely to do similar when something inevitably goes wrong at Tottenham," another stated.

"He’s actually so unlikeable. Bang average player as well," one fan posted.

"Totally understandable human reaction to an emotional event. The guy clearly cares deeply and has been hurt. We all would be. Lets not forget this is the same guy who recently spent time and effort organising charity events. Come back stronger next season Madders," one fan defended Maddison.

Taking a look at James Maddison's stats for Tottenham following Euro 2024 England snub

England boss Gareth Southgate made the bold decision to axe James Maddison from his provisional squad following their 3-0 win against Bosnia in a friendly. Let's take a look at the stats to see how the latter fared during the 2023-24 campaign for Tottenham Hotspur.

James Maddison joined Spurs from Leicester City last summer for a reported transfer fee of £40 million. He had a bright start, netting three goals and providing five appearances in 11 Premier League games before suffering a serious ankle injury in November which sidelined him for nearly three months.

The 27-year-old struggled to make an impact upon his return, scoring just one goal in 17 league games. This played a part in Tottenham missing out on UCL football, as they finished fifth in the standings with 66 points from 38 games, two behind Aston Villa.

With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, and Anthony Gordon all having better seasons, it can come as no surprise to see Maddison not make the Three Lions' final squad.